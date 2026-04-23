🐬 In a surprise announcement, it seems we’re getting a brand new, remastered collection of Ecco the Dolphin titles

🌊 Named Ecco the Dolphin Complete, the pack will include all versions of the original game and Tides of Time, and could be set to include a brand new game

⌛ The release is set to have support for achievements, leaderboards, and built-in speed running

🤷‍♂️ We don’t know anything else as yet, such as the platforms it’ll release on, or have any screenshots or video of gameplay

In a surprising turn of events, a classic Sega Genesis game looks to be making a return.

Developer A&R Atelier and Sega have announced they’re working on Ecco the Dolphin: Complete, a remastered collection of the legendary Ecco the Dolphin titles that may also be set to include a brand new game.

As per a press release, the remastered package is set to include “all versions of Ecco the Dolphin and Ecco: The Tides of Time” complete with support for achievements, leaderboards, and built-in speed running support to supplement the original experience.

The release also teases “meta quests” (no, not VR support) that seek to unify all games in the collection, allowing players to create “custom courses” that “chart their own path through any combination of levels from any game in the franchise and share them with the community.” This could suggest that the new game may follow a traditional, speed running friendly structure.

Both the associated website and the press release state that this complete version of Ecco the Dolphin is “built by original members of the Ecco development team, reunited after more than 30 years.”

A&R Atelier is also led by the original creator of the series, Ed Annunziata, so it seems like this is going to be quite the remaster to look forward to.

There are certain things we don’t know just yet, though, such as what the games are going to look like, as we haven’t got any screenshots or video. It makes sense for that to potentially arrive soon, though.

We also don’t know which platforms it may be on as yet, although it probably makes sense to expect the usual suspects of consoles and even PC.

There has been quite a renewed interest in remasters of retro games and even consoles in recent years, with the likes of the NEOGEO AES+ upgrading the original NEOGEO AES console with modern features such as low-latency HDMI connectivity and compatibility with original cartridges.

Likewise, we’ve seen consoles such as the ModRetro Chromatic and the Analogue 3D revive the essence of the likes of the Game Boy and Nintendo 64 with additional modern features for as true-to-life emulations as possible to great effect.

Up next: NEOGEO AES+ games list: every title coming to SNK’s retro gaming console

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.