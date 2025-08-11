💻 Apple is reportedly working on a budget-friendly MacBook

👷 The new laptop is rumored to enter production by the end of the year

💰 It could start around $599 or $699, making it ideal for anyone on a budget

📱 Apple will reportedly use the A18 Pro chip from the iPhone for performance

📺 A new rumor also suggests it’ll have a 12.9-inch screen

Apple might drop a budget-friendly MacBook in early 2026 powered by an iPhone chip. The company was initially rumored to be working on the device in late June, and now, a new report from Digitimes claims that Apple is preparing to enter mass production by the end of the third quarter of 2025, with full assembly beginning before the end of the year.

That could mean this mysterious new MacBook will launch in early 2026, giving customers a brand-new device to choose if they’re shopping on a strict budget. The laptop is rumored to be priced around $599-$699, although it’s unclear what price Apple will land on.

Wherever it lands, it seems like the new MacBook could be quite compelling for the price. Apple is rumored to include an A18 Pro in it to reduce costs and still deliver powerful performance. It’s the same chip that’s in the iPhone 16 Pro, which regularly benchmarks higher than many laptop chips on the market and much higher than any existing laptop priced at $600.

Digitimes also says the new MacBook will have a 12.9-inch display, which will make it a tad smaller than the 13.6-inch MacBook Air and on par with the iPad Pro.

Ming-Chi Kuo, a well-known analyst who regularly leaks Apple information, reported back in June that he believes the new MacBook will have an ultra-thin design. It’ll also be sold in a variety of colors, including Silver, Blue, Pink, and Yellow.

It’s unclear when the laptop could officially go on sale or what its final price will be, but we expect to learn more as we get closer to its rumored production date.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.