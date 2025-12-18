🆕 Apple is rumored to be working on a brand new M5 Max-powered iMac model

👀 That’s according to recent leaked Apple code that features an identifier for a new iMac with a pro-level M5 chip inside

🙏 It has long been rumored that Apple may add a pro-grade iMac to its arsenal with a larger screen

📏 The current M4 iMac offers no pro-level chip options or a larger screen size beyond 24-inches

Fresh rumors indicate that Apple could be bringing a brand new iMac Pro to the party next year.

Leaked Apple code spotted by MacRumors has been a treasure trove for Apple’s alleged upcoming hardware and software, with the rumored iMac Pro with Apple’s latest M5 chip the latest to be reported on.

A new high-end iMac using an M5 Max chip has been uncovered in what MacRumors calls “leaked kernel debug kit files used by Apple engineers”.

The kernel debug kit files mention unreleased Apple hardware by codename and platform name, and can include separate references that map platform identifiers to chip codenames and marketing names, making it easier to work out what the hardware could be.

To be specific, the software mentions an iMac known as J833c running on platform H17C. According to MacRumors, H17C is associated with codename Sotra C, which relates to the expected marketing name M5 Max – this all suggests that an M5 Max-powered iMac could be in active testing at Apple.

It’s interesting that only an M5 Max model is listed, without any indication of an M5 Pro or M5 base model, as you’d expect all three, or even just the base model chip. After all, the current M4 iMac is just that. There isn’t any option of going for an M4 Pro or Max chip.

The leak reveals no more details, such as a potential size for the device. The current iMac is 24 inches, although owing to the pro-grade chip inside, something bigger, such as 27 or 32 inches, would seem more viable.

There have been impending rumors of Apple introducing a larger, pro-level iMac for many years, with previous reports from Mark Gurman at Bloomberg suggesting a larger-screened iMac for professionals, which has been supported by reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

It seems the next couple of years are shaping up to be for Mac, with the impending rumors of a low-cost MacBook model powered by an iPhone chip, and the long-awaited OLED MacBook Pro for 2026.

Up next: Apple is making your iPhone more Android-friendly in this iOS 26 update

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with credits in Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.