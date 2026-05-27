(Credit: IO Interactive)

🔫 007 First Light reviews are now in

🤵🏻 The James Bond game has gone down well with critics

👏 After 56 reviews, the game is sitting on a Metacritic score of 87

👍 94% of reviews were positives, with 6% mixed, and 0% negative

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007 First Light is out now for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and it’s proven to be a hit with reviewers.

The game captures the spirit of James Bond films with aplomb, with developer IO Interactive adapting the Hitman formula to fit the spy franchise.

After 51 critic reviews, the game has achieved a Metacritic score of 87, which is an impressive feat. It’s been a while since a James Bond-themed game has scored favorably, with GoldenEye 007 for the N64 being the last notable entry.

Here’s what reviewers made of 007 First Light, which is also coming to Nintendo Switch 2 at a later date.

VGC gave 007 First Light a perfect score, with the reviewer saying it might be the best James Bond game ever.

“The way IOI has translated the Bond fantasy into a 14-hour globetrotting epic is masterful. It's a game full of spectacle, humour, action, and romance. Everything James Bond should be. New Bond owners Amazon must ensure this franchise continues.”

Vice also thought 007 First Light was worthy of full marks and noted that its the best James Bond game since GoldenEye.

“007 First Light is easily the best James Bond game since GoldenEye and is also one of the better Bond stories told in the last decade. IO Interactive has created a game that is a culmination of all of their best mechanics over the years. 007 First Light has the addicting sandbox gameplay of the Hitman franchise while also having an incredible narrative that matches the quality of Naughty Dog and Rockstar Games. James Bond is finally back and is better than he’s been in years.”

GAMINGbible gave 007 First Light 9/10 in its review, praising the game’s story and action:

“007 First Light is an exquisite taste of slick spy action and blockbuster storytelling, and is fully what a Bond game should be, but rarely is.”

GamesRadar+ awarded IO Interactive’s James Bond game 8/10, and believes it could be the start of a new franchise:

“007 First Light is Bond's best game yet thanks to smart design decisions that make this a well-rounded spy thriller. Merging together moments of blockbuster spectacle with slower-paced stealth, this understands the appeal of spycraft and is able to deliver the fantasy in ways no other game can. Starring a young James Bond, this origin story can sometimes feel like just a beginning – but what a way for this spy's career to kick off.”

PC Games were one of the few outlets that scored the game less than 8/10, suggesting the game’s story lets it down, but still praised the blend of action and exploration:

“First Light is a solid adventure—though one shouldn't set one's expectations for the story too high. The blend of action and exploration works well, and 007 fans will delight in the abundance of tongue-in-cheek references to the films and novels. As for the Bond atmosphere, however, there is still room for improvement. Hitman fans should bear in mind that Agent 47 and Agent 007 appeal to very different audiences; those who primarily seek freedom, dark humor, replay value, and a challenge would be better off sticking with the piano wire.”

Fans of James Bond and, in particular, the Hitman series should have a great time with 007 First Light based on these reviews. If you really want to show your love for Bond, Sony released a 007 First Light Edition PS5 controller to celebrate the launch of the game.

Up next: Forza Horizon 6 review roundup: ‘one of the greatest racing games of this generation’

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.