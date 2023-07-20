YouTube Premium is the latest subscription service to get a price hike in the US. Google quietly announced it will now cost users $13.99 per month – an increase of $2. The cost of an annual subscription to YouTube Premium is also increasing by $20 to $139.99.

The YouTube Premium price increase is already live for new users – as seen on Google’s signup page (thanks, 9to5Google) – and existing subscribers will see the new price reflected in their next monthly bill. Legacy YouTube Red subscribers will also be impacted by the new cost but will receive three additional months at their current rate, a YouTube spokesperson told The Verge.

YouTube Music is also getting a slight price bump, rising from $9.99 to $10.99 a month, similar to what we saw from Apple Music and Amazon Music.

A YouTube spokesperson said: “We’re updating the price for YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium subscribers in the US to continue delivering great service and features. We believe this new price reflects the value of YouTube Premium which allows subscribers to enjoy ad-free YouTube with background and offline play and uninterrupted access to over 100M songs with the YouTube Music app.”

Google raised the price of its YouTube Premium family plans last year, but individual plans were unaffected. However, as is becoming a common trend, subscribers will have to shell out a little more money if they want to continue using their favorite services.

The YouTube Premium price increase only affects users in the US for now, which is a relief for me as I canceled Spotify for YouTube Premium and really enjoy the benefits it brings. It’s also a surprise as both Sony and Microsoft raised the price of the PS5 and Xbox Series X in almost every territory aside from the US.