The Xiaomi 17 is a small phone with four 50MP cameras and a big battery
6,300mAh battery packed into an iPhone 17-sized device
📱 The Xiaomi 17 is a compact phone with flagship specs
🔋 The 6.3-inch Xiaomi 17 packs in a 6,300mAh battery
⚡ Ultra fast charging up to 100W wired HyperCharge and 50W wireless HyperCharge
📷 Features four 50MP main, telephoto, ultrawide, and selfie cameras
⚙️ Powered by top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 CPU
📆 Releasing soon to international markets outside the US
💶 Priced at £899 or €999 (about $1,200)
Max and Ultra-sized phones usually get all the biggest batteries and more cameras, but now the Xiaomi 17 is offering all that in a 6.3-inch device.
In an iPhone 17-sized package, the Xiaomi 17 packs a 6,330mAh silicon-carbon battery that’s even bigger than the 6,000mAh battery in the Xiaomi 17 Ultra. The Xiaomi 17 is also capable of incredibly high-speed charging up to 100W wired HyperCharge and 50W wireless HyperCharge with a compatible charger.
The Xiaomi 17 also comes shooting with four 50MP cameras including a telephoto camera usually reserved for flagship-tier smartphones from Apple and Samsung.
50MP f1.67 Leica main camera, OIS
50MP f2.0 Leica 60mm floating telephoto, OIS
50MP f2.4 Leica ultra-wide camera
50MP f/2.2 Front camera
Otherwise, the Xiaomi 17 is outfitted with flagship internals including Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 CPU with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage options.
The Xiaomi 17 will release in the UK, Europe, and other markets soon for a £899 or €999 (about $1,200) price available in Venture Green, Alpine Pink, Ice Blue, and classic Black colors.
Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.