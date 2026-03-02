📱 The Xiaomi 17 is a compact phone with flagship specs

🔋 The 6.3-inch Xiaomi 17 packs in a 6,300mAh battery

⚡ Ultra fast charging up to 100W wired HyperCharge and 50W wireless HyperCharge

📷 Features four 50MP main, telephoto, ultrawide, and selfie cameras

⚙️ Powered by top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 CPU

📆 Releasing soon to international markets outside the US

💶 Priced at £899 or €999 (about $1,200)

Max and Ultra-sized phones usually get all the biggest batteries and more cameras, but now the Xiaomi 17 is offering all that in a 6.3-inch device.

In an iPhone 17-sized package, the Xiaomi 17 packs a 6,330mAh silicon-carbon battery that’s even bigger than the 6,000mAh battery in the Xiaomi 17 Ultra. The Xiaomi 17 is also capable of incredibly high-speed charging up to 100W wired HyperCharge and 50W wireless HyperCharge with a compatible charger.

The Xiaomi 17 also comes shooting with four 50MP cameras including a telephoto camera usually reserved for flagship-tier smartphones from Apple and Samsung.

50MP f1.67 Leica main camera, OIS

50MP f2.0 Leica 60mm floating telephoto, OIS

50MP f2.4 Leica ultra-wide camera

50MP f/2.2 Front camera

Otherwise, the Xiaomi 17 is outfitted with flagship internals including Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 CPU with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage options.

The Xiaomi 17 will release in the UK, Europe, and other markets soon for a £899 or €999 (about $1,200) price available in Venture Green, Alpine Pink, Ice Blue, and classic Black colors.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.