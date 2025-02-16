(Credit: Android Headlines)

📱 Xiaomi’s upcoming 15 Ultra smartphone has leaked in new renders

📸 The phone appears to have a lot of Leica branding - not just on the camera

👀 Rumor has it the phone will sport a 200MP camera and a Snapdragon 8 Elite

📅 There’s no word on when the phone will officially be released

This Xiaomi phone is taking the idea of having a Leica camera in your pocket to a new level.

The company, one of the world's largest smartphone makers, is gearing up to release its 15 Ultra smartphone to take on the Galaxy S25 Ultra and Pixel 9 Pro XL, and new leaked renders have revealed the phone’s appearance. And it’s going full-on Leica camera, complete with a two-tone finish that makes it look like one of those old-fashioned point-and-shooters.

Android Headlines has posted renders of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, and it has quite a unique appearance. The design is inspired by Leica cameras with its two-tone appearance on the back (made from glass and vegan leather, according to leaks), a huge camera bump that houses a quad-sensor setup, and a Leica camera in the top corner. From these renders, it’s obvious that the phone will lean into its camera chops when it hits the market.

(Credit: Android Headlines)

Speaking of which, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra camera system will include a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide, a 50MP 3x telephoto zoom camera, and a new 200MP periscope telephoto lens that will lead the charge. It’s likely this phone will also carry a slew of Leica-provided shooting tools and processing algorithms for improved photography, similar to how Hasselblad appears on phones like the OnePlus 13.

Other features include thin bezels around the 6.73-inch AMOLED screen, buttons on the right side, a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. The battery is expected to weigh in at 5,410mAh with 90W wired HyperCharge charging and 80W wireless charging (plus 10W reverse wireless charging).

While the phone isn’t expected to come to the United States, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra seems to boast the right specs to take on the best phones that 2025 will have to offer. It’s not clear when the device will launch or how much it’ll cost, but we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for more details.

Max Buondonno is Editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, Newsweek, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.