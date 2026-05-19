🗣️ Microsoft has launched a new Xbox Player Voice feedback system

✍️ It allows fans to leave feedback and comment on key ideas they’d like the brand to bring

😉 Microsoft is clear that not every idea will turn into a new feature, but it will consider certain ones

🎮 The most popular requests at the moment are for more exclusive games and the return of backwards compatibility

Microsoft has introduced a new way for you to have your say on the future of Xbox with a new survey system.

A new Xbox Wire post details that Microsoft is introducing Xbox Player Voice as a new place to collect feedback and make it more visible. With it, the concern that things weren’t being done after players were questioned or left feedback is hopefully being laid to rest.

Microsoft says that with Xbox Player Voice, players can share their thoughts and see whether it’s been received and reviewed. Further down the line, it also lets players get updates if there is progress to report.

It says that when you submit feedback, teams review and organize it so that it can be put with other similar ideas. In some instances, these ideas will move forward, and if there are meaningful updates to share, Microsoft will do so.

The brand is also quick to note that this doesn’t mean every piece of feedback or idea will turn into a new Xbox feature, but it’s designed to gauge public opinion on what Microsoft needs to work on if it wants to take Xbox up a notch.

As much as Xbox Player Voice is replacing the Cloud Gaming Portal, the new feature is designed to work in tandem with the likes of the Xbox Insider Hub and support forums to provide a 360-degree support and feedback realm, as it were.

As it stands, the most popular request on the feedback hub is the revival of exclusive games, followed by the return of backwards compatibility and making online multiplayer free to access.

Intriguingly, new Xbox CEO Asha Sharma has said that she wasn’t ruling out the return of Xbox-exclusive games or exclusive release windows.

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Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.