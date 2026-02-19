⏮️ Microsoft has introduced a clever recap feature for PC users with the Xbox App

Microsoft has introduced a clever postgame recap feature for PC users as part of a new update.

As per a new blog post, Microsoft has said that Xbox Insiders who are enrolled in the PC Gaming Preview can try postgame recaps on the Xbox PC app in Windows.

These recaps will pop up after you finish a play session that will highlight any important moments from your time gaming, such as captures taken, achievements unlocked and “relevant in-game events”, even including how long you played, according to Microsoft.

Microsoft stresses these recaps aren’t meant to be intrusive to the point they come up after every game, and should only come up “when they’re useful”. It says you’re most likely to see them when you take a capture through the Xbox Game Bar or unlock an achievement, for instance.

It’s also likely to happen on your first time playing a game, where you may see “a short check‑in and recommendations for other games you might enjoy”, according to the blog post.

Microsoft also says you will be able to turn off individual types of recaps in the settings of the Xbox app, and the app may run in the system tray while you play so it can show you a recap when you’re done.

The blog post also says this has been done to “minimize memory and performance impact”, so it won’t impact your frame rate or utilization too much, hopefully if at all.

