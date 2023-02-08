Microsoft has announced the next batch of games heading to Xbox Game Pass, and it makes for a very happy read indeed.

Following last month’s stellar line-up, February’s Xbox Game Pass up offerings are headlined by Madden NFL 23, the latest installment of the long-running sports series. It doesn’t veer outside the usual Madden formula but received favorable reviews when it launched last year for making a few noticeable tweaks and updates.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Xbox Game Pass

🙌 February’s Xbox Game Pass line-up has been announced

🏈 Expect to see Madden NFL 23 hit the service this month

🐴 As well as Atomic Heart and Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord

😥 Some games will be leaving, though

Joining it is the more unusual Atomic Heart. It looks like an alternate-history Soviet spin on BioShock, with a fallen utopian city and haywire machines to boot. Whether it will actually live up to the heady heights of the immersive sims of the past remains to be seen, but it’s already generated a bit of buzz with its open environments and choose-your-own-path gameplay.

Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord is also one of this month’s standout additions. The long-awaited sequel arrived on consoles last year, and stands apart for its novel mix of action-RPG combat and kingdom-building strategy. It dumps you into a huge medieval sandbox to make your way from wayward vagabond to legendary lord.

Here’s the full list of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass this month:

Madden NFL 23 (Console and PC) – February 9

SD Gundam Battle Alliance (Cloud, Console and PC) – February 9

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord (Cloud, Console and PC) – February 14

Cities: Skylines – Remastered (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) – February 15

Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition (Cloud, Console and PC) – February 16

Atomic Heart (Cloud, Console and PC) – February 21

As usual, a bunch of games will also be leaving the service. You’ll have until February 15 to play:

Besiege (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC)

CrossfireX (Cloud and Console)

Infernax (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Recompile ( Cloud, Console, and PC)

Skul: The Hero Slayer (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Last Kids on Earth (Cloud, Console, and PC)

If you’re not currently a member, use our Xbox Game Pass discount code to bag $20 off when you subscribe. And if you’re on the fence, check out our breakdown of Xbox Game Pass vs Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to see which tier is right for you.

Xbox Game Pass is still the easiest way to play the best Xbox Series X games for less, including titles like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, Sea of Thieves and Ori and the Will of the Wisp.