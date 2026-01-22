🆕 Microsoft is hosting a new Developer Direct livestream to showcase some new games today

📆 The event promises to give us a new look at Fable and Forza Horizon 6 after much speculation and teasing

👀 The showcase will also feature Beast of Reincarnation, the new action RPG from the legendary Game Freak studios

🥳 The first look is designed as a kick-off for Microsoft to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Xbox in style

Xbox fans won’t want to miss today’s Developer Direct stream, which takes place at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm GMT / 7pm CET.

The presentation will provide a deep dive into two of the most anticipated Xbox games, Fable and Forza Horizon 6, which are both due out this year.

We’ll also get a look at Beast of Reincarnation, a new action RPG from Pokémon developer Game Freak.

Hopefully, the Xbox Developer Direct will reveal the release date for Fable and Forza Horizon 6, and we’re also expecting a “one more thing” style announcement. Microsoft has typically dropped a nice surprise at the end of the show, like shadow dropping Hi-Fi Rush, so fingers crossed we get something similar this time.

How to watch the Xbox Developer Direct 2026 stream

If you’d like to watch the Xbox Developer Direct live, it takes place at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm GMT / 7pm CET. You can watch it via the embedded video above or over on the Xbox YouTube channel.

Up next: Forza Horizon 6 release date has seemingly leaked

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.