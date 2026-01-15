(Credit: Playground Games)

📆 The likely release date for Forza Horizon 6, set in Japan, has potentially leaked as May 19, 2026

👍 The leak suggests Premium Edition purchasers can play four days early on May 15

👀 The information, potentially originating from within Forza Horizon 5, mentions a Ferrari J50 pre-order bonus

🤝 Forza Horizon 6 is expected to be a timed exclusive for Xbox and PC before potentially releasing later on PS5

The Forza Horizon franchise has arguably replaced Halo and Gears of War as Microsoft’s biggest Xbox IP, which is why anticipation for the series’ next entry is at fever pitch.

It helps that Forza Horizon 6 will be set in Japan, a long-requested locale that promises to shake things up significantly.

Thankfully, it doesn’t seem like we’ll have too long to wait, as the Forza Horizon 6 release has potentially leaked ahead of an official announcement, which is likely to take place during Microsoft’s Xbox Developer Direct showcase on January 22.

An image from inside Forza Horizon 5 was shared on X by XBOXF10 (thanks, Xbox Era) that the Forza Horizon 6 release date is May 19, 2026. As with previous entries, those who purchase the Premium Edition can access the game early on May 15.

Xbox Era notes that they haven’t been able to duplicate the announcement in Forza Horizon 5, though it at least looks legitimate, especially as the perks listed seem likely, including a pre-order car bonus in the Ferrari J50, which may be the cover car for the game.

Forza Horizon 5 is one of the best-selling Xbox Series X|S games and recently came to PS5. It reportedly sold over five million copies on Sony’s console, despite first releasing in 2021. However, it seems like Forza Horizon 6 may be a timed exclusive on Xbox and PC, with a release for PS5 coming at a later date.

Microsoft is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Xbox brand this year and has a lineup of big games releasing this year. Along with Forza Horizon 6, Xbox players can also look forward to Fable and Halo: Campaign Evolved, and Gears of War: E-Day.

Halo has already been confirmed for PS5, and it’s likely we’ll see Fable and Gears of War: E-Day also come to PS5 as Microsoft continues its cross-format strategy to maximize software sales.

