🐺 Microsoft has released special edition Xbox controllers to celebrate The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's 10-year anniversary

⚔️ The collection includes a custom Xbox Wireless Controller and Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core, featuring iconic Witcher designs

👍 The controllers were created in collaboration with CD Projekt Red, with elements like Geralt's wolf medallion and the red claw mark

💰 Both controllers are available exclusively through the Microsoft Store, priced at $79.99 and $169.99, while supplies last

Microsoft has announced special edition Xbox controllers to mark the 10 year anniversary of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

The collection includes a custom designed Xbox Wireless Controller and Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core.

The controllers were designed in collaboration with CD Projekt Red and feature key iconography from The Witcher's world like Geralt's wolf medallion. The controllers also feature Glagolitic script, and the iconic red claw mark from The Witcher 3's logo.

“We explored a lot of directions when creating this controller, but from the beginning we knew we wanted to tell a story,” said Joshua Flowers, design team lead at CD Projekt Red. “We wanted it to feel like something that has been with you on the path, something worn and personal. As we developed concepts, we began crafting the story of this controller – and how it might exist in The Witcher 3‘s world. This narrative is what we fell in love with. It had to feel like it belonged in The Witcher 3 universe – like it had lived through battles and carried stories of its own.”

The Xbox Witcher 3 controllers are available now. Both feature rubberized back grips, remappable controller inputs through the Xbox Accessories app, and Bluetooth support.

The Xbox Wireless Controller – The Witcher 3 10th Anniversary Special Edition costs $79.99 and the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core The Witcher 3 10th Anniversary Special Edition costs $169.99. Both controllers are available exclusively through the Microsoft Store while supplies last.

The addition of The Witcher 3 Xbox controllers brings the total amount of custom Xbox Series X controller colors to 33. Expect more colors and designs before this generation ends.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.