👀 Microsoft is porting Xbox 360 games to PC via the Xbox app, with compatibility for handhelds and the next-gen Project Helix console

🤔 Developers will decide whether these titles are available for purchase or included in Game Pass

👏 Project Helix, which is expected to lack a disc drive, will support these games alongside a reported disc-to-digital feature for game preservation

📅 The rollout for these titles across next-gen devices is anticipated to begin between 2027 and 2028, featuring perks like improved frame rates and resolution scaling

A few weeks after it was announced that original Xbox games were coming to PC, a new leak suggests that Xbox 360 games will also be heading to the personal computer, bringing many titles that were previously locked on consoles to more players.

In a document seen by The Verge, Microsoft recently informed developers that Xbox 360 games will be ported to PC through the Xbox app, and that the titles will also be able to run on handhelds like the ROG Xbox Ally X and its next-gen console, Project Helix.

Microsoft is leaving it up to developers whether they want to make the older titles available for purchase or part of Game Pass, but it means titles like Lost Odyssey, Blue Dragon, and many other iconic Xbox 360 games could finally be playable on PC.

It’s also good news for Microsoft’s next-gen console, Project Helix, which promises to bridge the gap between a console and PC. Microsoft has committed to game preservation, and is even reportedly working on a disc-to-digital feature, as Project Helix – like Sony’s PS6 – is expected to ditch the disc drive.

Expect Xbox 360 games on PC to feature a few perks, such as a resolution scaler, more stable frame rate, and of course, support for Achievements.

It’s unclear exactly when we’ll be able to play Xbox 360 games on PC, but it’s expected to begin gradually rolling out sometime between 2027 and 2028 “across next-gen devices”, according to the leaked document.

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Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.