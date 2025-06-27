Get ready to pay more if you’re advertising or boosting posts on the X platform (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

Get ready to pay by the pixel, marketers. Ads on X will cost more based on their size, a move that owner Elon Musk hopes will disincentivize “giant ads that impair the user experience.”

“𝕏 is moving to charging for ads based on vertical size,” posted Musk tonight. “An ad that takes up the whole screen would cost more than an ad that takes up 1/4 of the screen, otherwise the incentive is to create giant ads that impair the user experience.”

If you’re a frequent user of X, formerly known as Twitter, and noticed an increase in video and image ads on the platform, you’re not alone. Marketers have learned to occupy almost your entire smartphone screen with taller ads. 1.91:1 image carousels and image ads make up the majority of sponsored content in our feeds. Gone are the days when 16:9 ads dominated.

Hashtags are going away in X ads, too

If you rely on hashtags in your X ads and boosted posts, consider yourself not #hashtag blessed. Earlier today, Musk announced that hashtags will be “banned” from ads on X starting tomorrow.

“Starting tomorrow, the esthetic nightmare that is hashtags will be banned from ads on 𝕏,” Musk wrote in a separate post. Really, hashtags, which Twitter popularized, have been on a decline in usage in recent years, so this one isn’t a surprise.

Musk hasn’t made it clear if special hashtags, now called “Hashmojis” (previously called “Branded Hashtags”) will be included in this ad ban when tech companies like Apple pay a premium for their use. I guess we’ll find out in September when the next Apple Event sets the stage for the rumored iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and the new iPhone 17 Air.