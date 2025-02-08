🏈 The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX on February 9

The biggest game of the year is here. The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and company hoping to defeat the Birds to become the first NFL team to win three world championships in a row. It’s going to be quite the spectacle, and the best part is there’s an easy way to watch it online - and in 4K.

How to watch Super Bowl for free in 4K

Super Bowl LIX will be broadcast by Fox this year, with Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady serving as commentators. The game will be traditionally broadcast over the air and on cable, as well as live TV streaming providers like YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV. It’ll be broadcast live from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans beginning at 6:00 PM ET, with kickoff occurring at 6:30 PM ET.

Of course, if you don’t have cable or a live TV subscription, you’d think it’d be a challenge to watch the Super Bowl for free without resorting to Reddit for an illegal stream. In actuality, it’s quite simple: just use Tubi.

Tubi, the streaming app owned by Fox, will be broadcasting Super Bowl LIX online completely for free. Just open the Tubi app on your phone or visit tubi.com, then register for a Tubi account. You’ll then be able to access a livestream of the big game, including the full Apple Music Halftime Show performed by Kendrick Lamar.

Watch Super Bowl LIX in 4K on Tubi

The best part is the entire broadcast will be shown in 4K HDR. Admittedly, Fox will be upscaling its 1080p feed to boost the resolution, but the picture quality should look a bit extra crisp compared to traditional cable broadcasts.

You’ll need to use a 4K TV and a 4K streaming device to watch the Super Bowl in the highest quality possible, and check to make sure you don’t have too many devices on your Wi-Fi network to ensure you’re getting a crisp picture for all three hours.

How to watch Super Bowl LIX in 4K with Dolby Atmos

If you want the absolute best picture quality, you’ll need to have Comcast cable. Xfinity customers will be able to watch Super Bowl LIX in upscaled 4K with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio, which is a cool perk for those who haven’t cut the cord yet. Xfinity Stream app users will also be able to watch the Super Bowl in the same quality.

