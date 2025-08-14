💰 Walmart has dropped the price of the M1 MacBook Air even further

📉 It's down to $599, representing a $50 saving on its previous price

💪 This model may be a little older, but it still has heaps of power with its Apple Silicon processor

😍 It also has a slick, detailed Retina screen, a stylish chassis and good battery life

Walmart: MacBook Air $599

Walmart has knocked the price of Apple’s M1 MacBook Air down again, making it an absolute bargain.

You can grab it for just $599, giving you a handy $50 saving on its previous price of $649. That’s a steal for a laptop of this calibre that's well-suited to everything from productivity and even to video editing.

A large part of that is down to the M1 chip inside. It may be a little old now, as this MacBook Air comes from the first iteration of Apple's own M-series silicon from 2020. However, it remains a seriously capable chip with eight CPU cores and a seven-core GPU that makes this a beefy chip even by today's standards, especially for that $599 asking price.

Why buy the M1 MacBook Air?

The M1 chip was a massive leap over the older Intel counterparts, with heaps more power and stronger efficiency, too, providing up to 18 hours of battery life. The MacBook Air M1 is also fanless, so it'll be whisper quiet under load. Compare that to the old Intel ones, which could often sound like a jet engine.

You also get one of Apple's Retina Displays with a detailed 2560x1600 resolution and solid coverage of the more specialist DCI-P3 colour gamut – ideal for pairing with content creation workloads such as video editing in Final Cut Pro. It’s missing the 120Hz refresh rate and ProMotion tech of the MacBook Pro, but they cost a lot more than this MacBook Air.

This is technically a base-level spec with 8GB of unified memory and 256GB of storage. Although 8GB of RAM in 2025 seems hard to recommend, the efficiency of Apple Silicon helps it out massively. However, 256GB of storage isn't particularly brilliant, especially if you're dealing with large file sizes.

Apart from a few foibles, I don't think you'll be able to find a better deal on a MacBook than this one from Walmart, let alone a laptop that's this capable for $600.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.