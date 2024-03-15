😲 Walmart is selling the Apple MacBook Air M1 for just $699

Walmart is selling the Apple MacBook Air M1 for the incredibly low price of $699 – $200 cheaper than Best Buy.

Even though Apple recently announced new M3 models of its MacBook Air lineup, the first-generation M1 MacBook Air is still a fantastic laptop.

It boasts exceptional battery life, an attractive thin and light design, and excellent performance. Sure, it isn’t the latest and greatest model which Apple claims is 60% faster than the M1 models, but it’s more than capable in terms of performance and a steal at just $699. For comparison, the new entry-model M3 MacBook Air costs $1,099.

The Apple MacBook M1 specs include 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Every color option is available, including the striking gold colorway which isn’t available on the newer MacBook Air models.

In a statement on Walmart’s corporate website, which hasn’t sold Apple products in the past, Walmart’s executive vice president of merchandising Julie Barber said: “Our mission at Walmart is to help customers save money so they can live better – it’s not an either/or proposition. The very heart of that mission is the belief that customers should not have to sacrifice quality because of price.

“We’re working hard to bring premium brands to our physical and virtual shelves, and we’re excited to work with Apple to do just that.”

Walmart has sold Apple products in the past, like AirPods and iPads, but this is the first time the retail giant has sold Apple laptops directly. With a price point of $699, the MacBook Air M1 will likely be a big seller for Walmart and offers a Black Friday-esque price all year round.