The most romantic day of the year is almost upon us, but what should you get your significant other this Valentine’s Day? A box of chocolates and a dozen red roses is always a winning combination, although you could treat them to something truly special – something that will endure like the love between you.

The best tech gifts not only last the test of time but also significantly improve your quality of life. Whether you’re after a beauty product that makes you feel like the fairest of them all, or a solution to everyday frustrations, our Valentine’s Day Gift Guide 2023 has you covered.

So light some candles, set your smart speaker of choice to play some romantic music, and sift through our carefully curated gift guide to find the perfect gift this Valentine’s Day.

The Shortcut’s Valentine’s Day Gift Guide picks are editorially driven, however, some products labeled with our S logo are boosted to the top through paid sponsorship.

Make memories (and keep them forever) 📸

Can you fall in love with an inanimate object? I’d argue yes because I’m absolutely smitten with the SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe.

If you love taking pictures of your partner or pet doing all sorts of mundane activities – albeit in the cutest way possible – you might develop fuzzy feelings for the SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe, too.

With this little flash drive, you can effortlessly transport your precious photos and videos from your phone to your computer so they’re stored safely for years to come. The plug-and-play ease of the SanDisk iXpand means you won’t be hamstrung by internet speeds, either. Simply plug it in and you’re off to the races.

If your significant other is always wrestling for storage space, surprise them with a SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe this Valentine’s Day. It’s much more useful than a dozen red roses – they can’t store any photos at all…

Those who game together, stay together 🤝

(Credit: The Shortcut/WD_BLACK)

Look, the last thing you want to be doing this Valentine’s Day is arguing with your partner over which game should be deleted off your PS5, Xbox Series X, or PC because you want to install something new. You might be done with Stardew Valley and The Last of Us Part 2, but are they? Maybe not.

While a box of chocolates might seem like a good buy to begin with, the WD_BLACK P40 Game Drive SSD is the wiser choice. Not only can you get up to 2TB of storage space, but you’ll also benefit from the drive’s blazing fast read and write speeds so your games load and install quicker than ever.

The drive is also powered by a single USB port, which means you can plug it into any console or PC without needing a power outlet, and it’s built to last thanks to its shock-resistant structure.

Don’t get into a silly dispute over drive space, then. If you want a worry-free future where storage for your favorite games isn’t a problem, the WD_BLACK P40 Game Drive SSD is the perfect peacemaker.

Show off your style 👱‍♀️

(Credit: The Shortcut/Dyson)

Don’t dampen your next date with lifeless hair and a subpar style. The Dyson Airwrap is the most awarded hair multi-styler on the market and lets you curl and weave your hair in both directions. The magical part is it uses a Coanda effect, where two jets of air that work simultaneously on dry and straight hair to smooth and perfect your style.

By avoiding the typical use of extreme heat that other brands rely on to tame your mane, the Dyson Airwrap promises to produce up to 58% less frizz and flyaways. You can also use the Airwrap for quick and easy blow drives, meaning it’s far more functional than your typical pair of straighteners.

Enjoy some green-fingered fun 💐

(Credit: The Shortcut/LEGO)

Organic flowers and plants can be a nuisance – not only do you have to find a suitable vase to put them in, fill it with water, and then dispose of their dried-up remains once their time is up, but you also have to remember to water them frequently. And that’s a bit of a faff if you ask me.

The LEGO Botanical Collection, however, lets you build beautiful floral creations together that you can display anywhere in your home – and they don’t require any ongoing maintenance. LEGO has a growing range of brick-built blossoms to choose from, including a dried flower centerpiece, the classic orchid, a bonsai tree, and a flower bouquet. There are even some flower-arranging tips on LEGO’s website.

Express your love one brick at a time, then, with these fabulous flower sets from LEGO.

For music and movie lovers everywhere 🎶

(Credit: The Shortcut/Apple)

Apple’s new HomePod, which we’ll just call the HomePod 2 to make things easier, isn’t a radical redesign of what came before. And in many ways, that’s a good thing. The HomePod already delivered stellar sound quality and sported a fetching design, but it was overpriced and probably slightly ahead of its time when it was first released.

The HomePod 2, which once again delivers exceptional audio quality, is slightly cheaper than its predecessor and is more equipped to integrate smoothly into most people’s smart homes. Thanks to the new S7 chip, the HomePod 2 can answer questions and perform automated tasks faster than before, and those looking to upgrade their home theater experience can pair two HomePods together to create cinema-rivaling sound.

If you love listening to music or simply want to make your next Netflix and chill session more enjoyable than ever, a pair of HomePod speakers is a great way to treat yourself this Valentine’s Day.

The perfect travel companion 📷

(Credit: The Shortcut/Fujifilm)

Digital photos have become commonplace thanks to the rapid rise of smartphones and their exceptional cameras, but there’s still something special about holding a physical photo in your hand.

If you’re feeling nostalgic and want a device that lets you snap and print photos to stick up on your wall, the Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 is the perfect companion for couples who like to pose. The robust plastic design means you can also take this camera anywhere without worry – like your next romantic trip abroad – all you need to do is make sure there’s enough film inside to capture all those precious moments.

For the player two in your life 🎮

(Credit: The Shortcut/Sony)

Picking up a second controller for the player two in your life not only shows you care, but it means you can play some of the best PS5 games while snuggled up on the couch together. Now that’s romantic.

Thankfully there are eight PS5 controller colors to choose from, meaning you can find the perfect hue that suits your mood. Whether you opt for the gorgeous Nova Pink, the striking Starlight Blue, or have your heart set on the military-themed Gray Camouflage, it’s well worth picking up a second PS5 pad this Valentine’s Day.

Get yourself some protection (not that kind!) 📱

(Credit: The Shortcut/Spigen)

Don’t go into Valentine’s Day without some protection… for your phone. Nothing puts an end to a great night out than a dropped phone and a smashed screen, so make sure you wrap your tech in a sturdy, attractive case.

Speaking of which, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid case for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a fantastic option. Not only will it protect your new smartphone from bumps and scratches, but it’ll get more than a few glances from curious passersby.

The case shows off the innards of your Galaxy S23 Ultra, so you can peer into the technical guts of your phone every time you flip it over while enjoying the proven protection of a Spigen case if it ever slips out of your grasp and onto the floor.

Give the gift of serving looks 👟

(Credit: The Shortcut/Nike)

We all know Nike, but do you really know Nike? While the company is renowned for its basketball shoes, and for good reason, items like the Nike Life knit sweater are a departure from the brand’s usual athleticwear. Despite being etched into the center of the sweater, the Nike “Swoosh” logo is almost invisible. It’s a subtle nod that tells only the person in smooching distance you’re kind of a sneakerhead.

Nike’s 2023 Valentine’s Day collection features gifts both fashionable and functional across a variety of categories. At the top of your list should be a pair of Nike Air Huarache By You Valentine’s Day kicks, customizable by YOU (hence the name). While the bigger drops sold out faster than we could blink, best sellers like the Nike Court Legacy Lift and Blazer Mid ‘77 Vintage carry a similar aesthetic without overdoing it. And, for the fellas, the Air Jordan 1 Low is a timeless classic.

Spend a lot of cash on a cashmere cap 🧢

(Credit: The Shortcut/Zegna)

Before you nearly faint in disbelief after seeing the price tag, hear us out: Matt – our fearless Editor-in-Chief who’s helped countless people find the unfindable – swears by this hat. And he’s never steered you wrong before!

Matt can be seen sporting this super soft headgear everywhere. You would too if you owned one. After all, it’s cashmere. The Italian-made Zegna six-panel baseball cap is the Rolex of hats. Simple in appearance, yet refined, with only a small metal logo in sophisticated typeface peeking out from the side. And, hey, it’s still much more affordable than an actual Rolex.