(Credit: United Airlines)

✈️ United is introducing a new “Relax Row” of seating on its 777 and 787 planes to provide the First Class bed experience in Economy

🙌 It’s designed for couples or families with small children, and features leg regs that fold up at a 90-degree angle to turn the seats into a bed

📆 Up to 12 rows will be fitted to each plane, and it should enter service next year

🆕 United has also unveiled two new Airbus planes with the A321XLR and Coastliner A321neo

United Airlines has introduced a new type of seating that aims to provide part of the First Class experience in a traditional Economy seat.

Known as the “United Relax Row”, the option allows passengers flying Economy on a long-haul flight to purchase an entire row of seats that transforms into a lounge after takeoff.

United has said that this row of seats is ideal for travelers who want more space, such as families with small children or couples, adding that the row comes with “individually adjustable leg rests that fold up at a 90-degree angle”.

Customers who purchase the new seats will also receive “a custom-fitted mattress pad, specially sized blankets, extra pillows and a stuffed plush for children,” as well as a kids travel kit for families”, according to the press release. There will be up to 12 United Relax Rows on each plane.

The Relax Row is exclusive to North America, and is expected to be on more than 200 Boeing 777 and 787 planes. United says it’s the first US airline to offer these types of seats.

The rows will be added between Economy and Premium Plus, with pricing unveiled at a later date alongside suitability for pets, and other queries that users had in comments to a post on X from United.

Alongside the new Relax Row, the airline has unveiled two new Airbus aircraft it’ll be operating: the A321XLR and Coastliner A321neo.

Both planes are designed with the United Elevated interior, which includes lie-flat Polaris business class seats, the largest Economy screen on a plane, a self-service snack bar and “chargers everywhere”, as per another X post.

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Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.