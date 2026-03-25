✈️ Flighty has unveiled a new update designed to provide users with deeper information about airport delays and operational changes

🤔 The new ‘Airport Intelligence’ update provides users with information such as METAR weather reports and NOTAMs – the same information that pilots and airlines use

🚨 The new update also introduces AI-driven delay cause explanations and lets you favorite specific airports with real-time alerts

🔒 The app remains an iOS exclusive, with no Android launch planned as yet

A new update for the popular flight-tracking app, Flighty, has launched that can let you see real-time alerts for airport disruptions and operational changes that may affect flights.

As per a post on X, iOS app Flighty has unveiled a new ‘Airport Intelligence’ update that gives users real-time alerts for disruptions and changes in airport operations worldwide. It covers more than 14,000 airports across the globe.

The update also works via a web dashboard and allows users to track disruptions and delays in one place for free.

Flighty says the app uses the same data that pilots and airlines use – that’s real METAR (Meteorological Aerodrome Report) airport weather reports, TAF (Terminal Aerodrome Forecast) weather forecasts, NOTAMs (Notice To Airmen) notices and other notifications – to enable a full understanding of airport operations.

As per the CEO of Flighty, Ryan Jones, “Crisis situations at airports are becoming more frequent, and until now, only a pilot, dispatcher, or serious aviation expert could explain why this happened. Airport Intelligence turns raw data into real insights, so you always know what’s happening at your airport.”

The new update should also allow weather–condition alerts with explanations of causes, such as reduced visibility, ice, lightning and more, as well as AI-driven delay causes. There is also a new Deep Airport Stats feature that shows the most congested routes, airport ratings, flight rules, directions, and more.

There is also an alerts system for any favorite airports you have, plus an arrivals and departures board. Users should also be able to compare visits to different airports with friends, providing a more social aspect.

Broadcasters and content creators should also be able to take advantage of the new TV-format mode that displays the current state of a chosen airport with an updating news ticker.

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Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.