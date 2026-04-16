(credit: Turtle Beach)

🎧 Turtle Beach Stealth II is the most affordable wireless high-res gaming headset for $349

💮 Certified for 24-bit/96kHz Hi-Res Wireless Audio by the Japan Audio Society

🛜 Wireless transmitter base and dongle let you connect up and swap between two sources

Also features active noise-canceling, simultaneous Bluetooth connection, and two 40-hour batteries

🏷️ Preorder now for $349 in black or white color ways

📦 Shipping on May 17, 2026

Turtle Beach just announced its Stealth II gaming headset features wireless Hi-Res audio for gaming at a far more affordable $349 price than the $599 SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite.

The Turtle Beach Stealth II gaming headset is only the second gaming headset to be certified for 24-bit/96kHz Hi-Res Wireless Audio by the Japan Audio Society. That Hi-Res wireless signal should let you hear even more nuances while gaming on PC. Turtle Beach is so sure that you’ll hear more with the Stealth II that it flew down “the last surviving ninja” Jinichi Kawakami to create an interactive demo where only its headset will allow you to hear a ninja.

(credit: Turtle Beach)

While you won’t hear a huge upgrade on consoles, the Turtle Beach Stealth II’s 60mm Eclipse dual drivers provide plenty of spatial sound and support Dolby Atmos. This gaming headset also lets you connect and switch between two sources on the fly, thanks to its separate wireless transmitter base and wireless dongle. The headset also comes with a floating mic on a detachable boom.

(credit: Turtle Beach)

The Turtle Beach Stealth II also features simultaneous Bluetooth connection and active noise-canceling. Turtle Beach also promises the headset can last for 40 hours, and it comes with two batteries, letting you keep one charging in the base for infinite playtime.

You can preorder the Turtle Beach Stealth II now for $349 in black or white colorways, and the wireless gaming headset will be available on May 17.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.