🔒 TP-Link has announced a new smart deadbolt door lock, and it has a ton of features for a low price

🗣️ The Tapo DL100 works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and more

🔑 You can unlock it with a keypad, your phone, and a physical key

🔋 It lasts up to 10 months on four AA batteries

💰 It’s priced at $69.99 and is available starting today

Smart door locks can get expensive quickly once you tack on a bunch of features, but TP-Link’s latest under the Tapo brand seems to defy that. The new Tapo DL100 Smart Deadbolt Door Lock is priced at just $69.99, and for the money, you get a solid list of features that could be perfect for those on a budget who need a new smart lock.

(Credit: TP-Link)

The DL100 has a very simple design with a large keypad on the front for entering your door’s code. You can unlock it using a code, a physical key, the Tapo app on your phone, or your voice through Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Samsung SmartThings. Connect the lock to Wi-Fi, and you can remotely unlock your door for visitors, provide one-time passcodes with specific time restrictions, and receive notifications when someone unlocks it.

It also comes with up to 10 months of battery life via four AA batteries. You can achieve that by strictly using the lock over Bluetooth, whereas Wi-Fi features will reduce it to seven months. Still, that’s pretty decent for any smart lock, especially one this budget-friendly.

In addition, the DL100 is IP54 rated so it’ll be safe in the rain, and it comes with a USB-C port that can be used to power it in case the batteries die and you need to get inside. You can also pair it with TP-Link’s Tapo Smart Doorbell which gives you a camera for viewing who unlocks your door.

Some features missing from the DL100 are a fingerprint scanner, Apple HomeKit support, and alternative color choices (in case matte black isn’t your speed). Still, for the price, the amount of features you get isn’t too shabby.

You can buy the Tapo DL100 Smart Deadbolt Door Lock beginning today for $69.99. It’s available on Amazon.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.