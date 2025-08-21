🤯 One very dedicated fan of The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker has built their own replica of the game's King of Red Lions boat

A fan of The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker has taken the time to make their very own replica of the game's iconic King of Red Lions boat.

As per FRVR, YouTuber Littlejem has realized a childhood dream by creating a functioning version of the talking King of Red Lions boat from The Wind Waker, enabling her to sail on her own Great Sea.

Best known for her extensively detailed cosplays, Littlejem decided that "with adult money and too much time on my hands" she would bring the boat to life.

She purchased a retro wooden boat and used it as the base for modifications using a combination of wood, foam, 3D printing and some additional hardware to finish the job within a two-month time limit.

Littlejem even went as far as to incorporate moving parts into the boat to make it as close to the game's version as possible. Most impressively, the boat even has a moving jaw to replicate the King of Red Lions’ speech, and an articulating head so he can turn to face people.

The only caveat is that the boat doesn't sail via the power of wind, and instead relies on a louder, modern motor. Nonetheless, the fact it took just two months, has been constructed almost entirely from scratch, and floats, is remarkable.

Littlejem's video goes through the entire creation process, including dreaming up the idea, the construction and painting phase, and the first test of the boat on water. Skipping ahead to 28 minutes in shows you the boat when it's all finished and seaworthy.

Nintendo recently brought The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker back as part of Nintendo Switch Online’s GameCube collection, which is exclusive to Switch 2.

