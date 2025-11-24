(credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

💰 The PlayStation Portal is currently available for $179 for Black Friday, saving $20

☁️ A recent update allows the Portal to utilize cloud streaming, significantly increasing its appeal

📈 Users with PlayStation Plus Premium can now access over 2,000 games on the handheld

🛜 The Portal is still a streaming-only device, requiring a strong Wi-Fi connection

If you’ve been holding out for a fantastic PlayStation Portal Black Friday deal, this may be the year to grab one. Not only has the handheld dropped to $179 – saving you $20 – but Sony recently released an update that transformed the usefulness of the PlayStation Portal.

I’ve probably been one of the PlayStation Portal’s biggest detractors since it was revealed, as the idea of spending $200 for a handheld that could only let you stream games from a PS5 console using Remote Play was a hard sell.

However, even I can admit that with the new cloud streaming update, the PlayStation Portal is far more appealing – and I’m even tempted to pick one up myself. If you have a PlayStation Plus Premium subscription, you can now access over 2,000 games and enjoy all the perks of using the DualSense controller, such as haptic feedback. You can also stream games you already own, so you’re not tied to your console anymore.

I’ve tried PlayStation 5’s cloud streaming before and found it to be far superior to the likes of Xbox Cloud Gaming, offering superior image quality and similar input latency. Having a device with an 8-inch screen and all the features from the PS5 suddenly makes the PS Portal viable, and I can see this Black Friday PlayStation Portal deal being a hit for Sony.

Of course, it’s worth noting that the PlayStation Portal is still a streaming device. You can’t install or download games natively to the device, so make sure you have a strong Wi-Fi connection around your home before picking one up.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut's Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar's Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch.