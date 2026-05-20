🚀 The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has begun its rollout onto digital services

💰 You can grab the 4K UHD digital edition for $30, or rent it for 48 hours for $25

🎬 This gives you access to the movie itself, plus over an hour of behind the scenes footage

📆 A physical release on 4K UHD and Blu-ray is also scheduled for June 16 2026

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is finally available for you to watch in your own home, with its digital rollout starting this week.

Currently, you can pick up the 4K UHD digital version of the movie for $29.99 on the likes of Prime Video, Fandango, and Apple TV, or rent it for 48 hours for $24.99.

This digital version not only provides access to the record-breaking movie itself but also gives you access to over an hour of behind-the-scenes footage. This includes the making of the movie, a closer look at the cast of characters, a journey through the movie’s setting, and a look at its power-ups.

The bonus features even allow you to learn about the “secrets of the galaxy” in the form of the filmmakers helping you spot little easter eggs that have been included throughout its runtime.

If you’d prefer a physical variant, then you’re going to have to wait a little longer. Both 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray physical discs will be released on June 16 2026, so you’ve got a little under a month to go.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is the highest-grossing movie so far in 2026, with $964 million in box-office takings, although it’s still behind the $1.36 billion global takings from the original movie.

It’s worth remembering that Nintendo brought Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2 to Switch and Switch 2 before the movie launched. With this home release of the movie, you can keep getting a Super Mario Galaxy fix long after the movie ended in theaters.

In other Nintendo news, the brand announced a hefty price rise for Nintendo Switch 2. The console is going up to $499.99 in the USA and $679.99 in Canada, working out to a $50 increase, effective September 1st, 2026.

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Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.