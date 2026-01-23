🆕 A new Nintendo Direct for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has been announced

Nintendo has announced a new Direct for The Super Mario Galaxy, and we don’t have to wait very long.

It takes place on Sunday, January 25, at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm GMT / 3pm CET and will give us an “exclusive look” at the sequel to the extremely successful The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Nintendo stressed that “no game information will be included in this presentation”, so don’t expect to hear about any new Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch 2 games.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is set to arrive in cinemas on April 3, 2026. It’ll feature the same star-studded cast as before, which includes Chris Pratt, Jack Black, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Charlie Day.

New cast members include Brie Larson, who will be voicing Rosalina, and Bowser Jr., who will be voiced by Benny Safdie.

