Nintendo has released a new update for Mario Kart World that makes Knockout Tour, arguably the game’s best mode, even better – especially if you have some friends to play with.

The free update lets you and your friends race as a team in Knockout Tour in local wireless and online play. The mode was previously a free-for-all race, but now up to four teams can compete together.

You can set up Knockout Tour races as a two-team (12 vs. 12) race, a three-team (8 vs. 8 vs. 8 race, or a four-team (6 vs. 6 vs. 6 vs. 6) race. If there are not enough players, CPU drivers will fill the remaining spots.

The winning team is determined by the total points earned by team members. The points are awarded based on the overall placement of each driver on the team. However, you’ll need to keep in mind that top finishers earn significantly more points, so making it to the final four racers can really help your team.

If you haven’t tried Knockout Tour yet, the bottom four drivers are eliminated at each checkpoint along the way until only four remain. It’s a fantastic addition to Mario Kart’s classic formula, and has helped give the game some real longevity.

The Mario Kart World update comes after Nintendo announced a surprise Switch 2 update for Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, which also received new modes and Dixie Kong as a playable character.

