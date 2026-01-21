👏 A surprise update for Donkey Kong Country Returns HD has just dropped that includes a free resolution and graphical boost for Nintendo Switch 2 owners

Nintendo has just released a surprise update for Donkey Kong Country Returns HD – and it’s one that will please Nintendo Switch 2 owners and fans of the game.

Just like Splatoon 3, Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, and others, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD has received a free resolution and graphical boost when played on Nintendo Switch 2, as well as shorter load times. You can also use GameShare to play the game locally with another Switch or Switch 2 owner who doesn’t have the game.

It’s a nice perk if you’ve been waiting to pick up the game, or simply planned on replaying on Nintendo Switch 2.

The update also adds Dixie Kong as a playable character, complete with unique abilities that mix up the game’s platforming. Dixie can use her air to help you jump higher or float across gaps.

Other gameplay additions include a new Turbo Attack Mode, and various fixes to some long-outstanding bugs. For example, Donkey Kong’s missing fur effect in the opening scene has been rectified, and two players can now jump on an enemy successfully, when before one player would fall through, which made some sections tricky to beat.

Of course, there are plenty of Switch games that fans will be hoping to see get an update for Switch 2. Some big titles that spring to mind include Luigi’s Mansion 3, Pikmin 4, and the Xenoblade Chronicles series.

Nintendo is releasing a Nintendo Switch 2 version of Super Mario Bros. Wonder soon, and recently released Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. However, many will argue one of the best-selling Nintendo Switch games deserved better.

