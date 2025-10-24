👀 Reviews for the brand new The Outer Worlds 2 game are now live

👍 The game has garnered a score of 84 from 45 reviews on Metacritic

🔫 Reviewers have praised the refinement over the original, plus its combat and exploration

🐞 A general theme of criticism is that there are still some bugs present

Walmart: The Outer Worlds 2

Best Buy: The Outer Worlds 2

GameStop: The Outer Worlds 2

Amazon: The Outer Worlds 2

The Outer Worlds 2 releases on October 29, and it’s received some rather favourable reviews.

According to the game’s Metacritic page, the average score sits at 84 after 45 reviews from the media, working out to a verdict of ‘Generally Favourable’.

Here’s what the critics made of The Outer Worlds 2.

In a 4.5/5 review, Windows Central praised the title’s refinement over its predecessor alongside improved exploration and combat mechanics to make for a more complete game. They noted that there are still some bugs present, though:

“The Outer Worlds 2 doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but delivers a more refined version of a formula that worked. Better exploration and combat buoy a tight role-playing experience that feels crunchy and isn’t afraid of cutting off branches depending on player skills. The overarching story is a bit more self-serious than its predecessor, but the numerous side quests still lean comedic. A few bugs aside, it’s not a game to miss.”

Creative Bloq also gave The Outer Worlds 2 a score of 4.5/5, highlighting the depth of the gameplay, plus an enjoyable story and great combat mechanics, in spite of some bugs.

“The Outer Worlds 2 finally delivers on the promise of the original. It’s bigger without being bloated, smarter without losing its mischief, and confident enough to be weird where it matters. You’ve done this before, of course, in Fallout, Mass Effect, BioShock, but Outer Worlds 2 has enough nuance, surprises, and visual confidence to sell its variant on the formula (Auntie will be pleased).”

MMORPG‘s strong review praised the game’s refinement of the original concept, noting it is the definitive RPG to release this year, in spite of some flaws and bugs.

“Despite some of the technical difficulties that required a workaround, I couldn’t put The Outer Worlds 2 down. The expansive worlds, the near infinite choice options, and storytelling that is arguably some of the best in the business really encapsulates everything Obsidian has managed to do right for over two decades. For fans of the genre, The Outer Worlds 2 is the quintessential RPG this year. Just keep in mind that despite it’s abundant strengths you’ll still be dealing with some flaws.”

In an 8/10 review, IGN highlighted the game’s clever writing and improved combat, at least once you get past the first act:

“The Outer Worlds 2 doesn’t try to rewrite Obsidian’s RPG playbook, but it’s yet another strong refinement, with smoother combat, diabolically compelling buildcrafting and loot, and a story that immediately made me want to start again to see an alternate outcome. The sluggish first act and lack of enemy variety make it a bit of a slog at certain times, but once its story of political intrigue kicks in and the new flaws and perks system gets its claws in you, it can be quite hard to put down. All these improvements put The Outer Worlds 2 that much closer to being the Fallout: New Vegas successor we hoped this series would be, and that’s worth getting excited about.”

Eurogamer‘s critique noted that this sequel is stronger than the original in virtually every respect, from its shooting to movement and the RPG elements, and scored it 4/5.

“The Outer Worlds 2 is for better and worse still fluffy gaming comfort food, but it is significantly improved and better than its predecessor in almost every way.”

It seems that if you’ve been patiently waiting for a new RPG to get stuck into, then The Outer Worlds 2 is worth the wait with wholesale refinement to its combat system and exploration, plus clever writing. Get ready to deal with some bugs, though.

Up next: Ninja Gaiden 4 review roundup: ‘Ninja Gaiden is back, baby!’

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with credits in Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.