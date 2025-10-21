🥷 Reviews for the brand new Ninja Gaiden 4 game are now live

👍 The game has garnered a score of 83 from 39 reviews on Metacritic

👏 Reviewers have praised the visual fidelity and the retention of the title’s signature difficulty modes

🤷‍♂️ Some more critical writeups have argued that the combat system is too simplistic, and that there is a lack of innovation over older iterations in the series

The seventh mainline Ninja Gaiden title, Ninja Gaiden 4, released today on October 21, 2025, and it’s received rather positive reviews.

According to the game’s Metacritic page, the average score from a total of 39 reviews sits at 83, working out to a verdict of ‘Generally Favourable’.

Here’s what the critics have made of Ninja Gaiden 4.

DualShockers was very positive in its 9.5/10 review, praising its combat and the accessibility afforded by modern game design. It seems the reviewer’s main gripes were issues with the camera and targeting system:

“I wasn’t sure what to expect with Ninja Gaiden 4 at first, as it felt like there was no way for the game to live up to all of its expectations. The more I play and spend time with the game, though, the more I fall in love with it. The combat is a perfect evolution that maintains everything I love about Ninja Gaiden, while also incorporating the accessibility and convenience of modern game design. The camera and targeting system can be annoying at times, but more often than not, those concerns fade away as I get into a groove and carve up enemies with my favorite weapons. This is the gold standard for fast-paced, high-octane, 3D action games. I just hope we don’t have to wait another ten years for the next one.”

Dutch outlet Gameliner were also full of positivity about Ninja Gaiden 4 in its 4.5/5 review, heaping praise on the gameplay, satisfying level of challenge, although the outlet had slight reservations about the animations on enemies and finisher moves:

“Ninja Gaiden 4 is challenging, very challenging, but that’s exactly how it should be. Team NINJA and PlatinumGames offer plenty of options to gradually increase the challenge. The gameplay is razor-sharp and wonderfully satisfying once you’ve mastered the mechanics. Everything clicks like a well-oiled machine. Ninja Gaiden 4 is lightning-fast, challenging, and visually impressive. “The game also runs smoothly, which only enhances the experience. Unfortunately, there’s a lack of variety in enemies and finisher animations, which can feel a bit repetitive at times. Had there been a bit more variety, Ninja Gaiden 4 might have scored even higher. Nevertheless, this is a must-have for anyone craving a real challenge. The story is entertaining, the gameplay tight, and the content plentiful. Ninja Gaiden is back, harder, faster, and bloodier than ever!”

Pure Xbox gave Ninja Gaiden 4 a 9/10 review, noting that Platinum has provided a game faithful to the series, and were very impressed with its expanded combat and signature toughness:

“Returning to where this review started, I obviously raised some questions about Platinum’s ability deliver a game faithful to the Ninja Gaiden series, and for the most part, this new entry starring Yakumo is just as badass as any of Ryu’s past adventures. It retains the spirit and traditions of the previous games, expands on combat in new and stylish ways, and if you’re a fan of this type of game – it’s a bloody excellent fight from start to finish. Now, if you don’t mind, I’ve got some more fiends to slay.”

Creative Bloq noted that the title may not have reinvented the wheel for the Ninja Gaiden series, but that means it’s likely to have a strong appeal to newcomers and existing fans:

“Ninja Gaiden 4 is beautifully made, blisteringly fast and defiantly old-school in its approach to combat and design. No rules are broken or rewritten, but fans and newcomers will find joy in the game’s aggressive, approachable gameplay.”

PCMag was harsher in its criticism of the title, noting that it is likely to sit well with enthusiasts of the series and the hack-and-slash genre, although it wasn’t too keen on what it termed as a simpler combat system:

“Ninja Gaiden 4 is a hard-hitting action game that’s sure to satisfy genre enthusiasts, but it exchanges the franchise’s complex combat mechanics for a simpler, more arcade-like experience.”

It seems that if you’ve been patiently waiting for a new Ninja Gaiden title, then Ninja Gaiden 4 should satisfy with its lovely graphics, signature difficulty and hard-hitting combat.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with credits in Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.