➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: The RTX 4070 Ti finally arrives

💻 Nvidia has announced the RTX 4070 Ti, a 1440p graphics cards

🧠 Can do 40TFLOPs of shader performance

💵 Starts at $799

📅 Launches January 5

Nvidia has announced the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti at CES 2023, looking to be the best GPU for 1440p gaming.

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti is a GPU with 12GB GDDR6X VRAM and 40TFLOPs of shader performance. This should be more than enough to handle pretty much any game under the sun at 1440p, and Nvidia has made some big claims there, too.

This marks the third desktop release of Nvidia’s Ada Lovelace graphics architecture, preceded by the Nvidia RTX 4090 and RTX 4080, both of which are already powering the best gaming PCs. In fact, the RTX 4070 Ti looks eerily similar to the RTX 4080 12GB that was announced at the same time as those other graphics cards, but was cancelled after some backlash.

The company claims that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is on average 1.8x faster than the RTX 3090 Ti, though they used a DLSS 3.0 title to calculate some of that. Either way, if true, the RTX 4070 Ti may be quite the formidable graphics card.

We’ll see whether or not the GPU lives up to those claims when we get a chance to review it, but until then we’d take it with a grain of salt.

It doesn’t look like we’ll have to wait long to get our hands on this GPU, though, as it’ll be on store shelves on January 5, starting at $799 and going up from there for aftermarket card designs.