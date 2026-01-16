🗡️ We might be getting a brand new LEGO Legend of Zelda set in just a few weeks

📆 According to leaks, a diorama based on the “final battle” in the Ocarina of Time could launch on March 1

💰 The set is rumoured to cost $129.99 come with 1,003 pieces and come with minifigs of Link, Zelda and Ganondorf

👏 Users of r/Legoleak have praised the set’s detail and accuracy, although they have reservations about the price

LEGO Zelda sets

Hot on the heels of the long-awaited reveal of the LEGO Pokémon sets earlier this week, we might have gotten wind of another LEGO Nintendo set on the way.

It seems that we’re finally going to see another LEGO Legend of Zelda set, according to a new leak found on the Legoleak subreddit.

According to the post, the set is officially titled ‘77093 The Final Battle: Ocarina of Time’, has 1,003 pieces and comes with three minifigs – Link, Zelda and Ganondorf.

The set is meant to be a diorama based on the ‘final battle’ between Link, Zelda and Ganondorf in the N64 smash-hit Ocarina of Time. In addition, fans will also get Navi the fairy, a “brick-built” version of Ganon, the Megaton hammer and some recovery hearts. It’s being teased on LEGO’s website.

It’s rumoured to cost $129.99 and may launch on March 1, 2026, so folks don’t have too long to wait to add it to their collection.

Fans on r/Legoleak had mixed feelings, praising the detail of the set, with one user saying that LEGO “really nailed it. Ganon looks amazing (down to the weak spot on his tail!), the base is simple but looks attractive and nicely frames the action, and the minifigs are on point too.”

Another one echoed the above sentiments, stating that “Some total Zelda nerd designed this. You can see the heart in it 1000%. The Ganondorf mini fig is attached to a ‘ascend from the rubble’ type hinge, it looks like, trying to recreate the moment right before he transforms into Ganon!”

The reservations folks have are about the alleged $129.99 price tag, although against other sets we’ve seen from this collaboration, it seems around average.

Of course, we’ve already seen some LEGO Legend of Zelda sets in the past, such as the Great Deku Tree 2-in-1 set that arrived in 2024 with a $299.99 price tag and 2500 pieces.

With 2026 marking the 40th anniversary of the Legend of Zelda series, another new LEGO set seems like an ideal way to celebrate.

Up next: Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is a disappointing upgrade, and fans deserved better

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.