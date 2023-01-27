The first episode of HBO’s recently released and highly praised The Last of Us TV series has been uploaded on YouTube to watch for free.

You can find the video over on HBO’s and Sky TV’s official YouTube channel. It contains the full video, playable at 1080p with subtitles.

The show usually airs on HBO Max in the US, or Sky Atlantic and NowTV in the UK. If you don’t have access to those platforms, this gives you a handy way of checking out the show – although HBO will be hoping you like it so much that you take out a subscription to the streaming subscription so you can watch the rest of it.

The Last of Us TV show has proven to be a hit with critics who have praised everything from its reverence for the source material to its evocative characters. Many have called it the best video game adaptation of all time.

If you have caught The Last of Us bug but don’t want to or can’t watch the whole show, PS Plus Premium members can play a free trial of The Last of Us Part 1 remaster that was released last year.

They’ll likely be a second season of the TV show following the events of The Last of Us Part 2, but it might be wise to rein in your expectations for a third. Naughty has said Last of Us 3 could happen in the future, but it’s under no pressure from Sony to churn out another sequel.

For the likes of us who don’t have an HBO Max or NowTV subscription, it’s great to see The Last of Us’s first episode on YouTube. I’m intrigued by the series, but not excited as to rush out and become a member of yet another streaming service. This should satiate my curiosity.