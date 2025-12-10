(Credit: The Game Awards)

The biggest surprise of this year’s edition of The Game Awards 2025 may have just been spoiled.

Geoff Keighley got everyone talking last week with a cryptic post on X that featured a Game Awards statue in the desert along with the caption “regal.inspiring.thickness”.

Previous internet speculation had suggested it could be something to do with a new Elder Scrolls Online or Diablo 4 expansion – and there was even talk it could be a new God of War game tease. However, more sleuthing has been done and may leave some folks disappointed, it seems.

The mysterious statue looks to be a tease for the next game from Larian, the developers behind Baldur’s Gate 3. Instead of relating to a new Baldur’s Gate title, though, it could be related to Larian’s previous longstanding endeavor in the form of the Divinity series of RPG games.

Larian has released several Divinity games over the years, ranging from Divine Divinity in 2002 to the latest Divinity: Original Sin 2 from 2017, and it could be high time for a new one.

As spotted by MP1st, a brand new European trademark filing for something called Divinity was made by a German law firm that has a history of filing trademark applications for previous Larian-developed titles.

The really interesting thing comes with the appearance of a separate filing from the same law firm that was made at the same time, although one that doesn’t carry the Divinity name.

This one features an intriguing logo that looks awfully familiar. The three words that Geoff Keighley posted on X with a picture of the statue relate to the What3Words location finder to a location near Joshua Tree, California, where you’ll currently find an intriguing statue. The statue’s main tentacled-eyeball structure matches the Larian trademark filing.

Likewise, it isn’t pure coincidence that Larian’s publishing boss, Michael Douse, commented on an early announcement for something on X soon after the trademark filing was discovered.

Of course, all of this is pure speculation, and it isn’t likely this will all be confirmed before tomorrow night when The Game Awards 2025 gets underway.

