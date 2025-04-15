👀 Details of the brand new The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered have leaked online

😮 Screenshots showing off graphical improvements have been leaked from a website from one of the game's developers

📆 The game is slated for release on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and should be coming to Game Pass

🏹 One source has also noted widespread changes to the game's HUD, blocking system, and archery, for instance

If you've been waiting patiently for the rumored Elder Scrolls Oblivion remaster, then you'll want to take a look at these screenshots that just leaked.

First spotted by Resetera, the screenshots show off comparison images between the original game, first released in 2006, and the new remaster. The screenshots, alongside promotional art for the game, have been circulating on social media after a leak from a Virtuos website.

The game is being developed in collaboration with Bethesda, who are working alongside Virtuos as well as the Bethesda Dallas and Rockville studios. The leak also notes that the game will be released on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, with it also reportedly coming to Xbox Game Pass.

(Credit: Virtuos)

As well as a standard edition, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is also set to come as a Deluxe Edition that comes with bonuses such as extra weapons and the game’s infamous horse armor. The horse armour inclusion is a fun nod to the old horse armor DLC for the original game, which was a turning point for console games.

Furthermore, the remastered version of The Elder Scrolls Oblivion is also set to feature some mechanical changes, such as to the game's blocking system to make it similar to Dark Souls-type titles, as well as having highlighted sneak icons, as claimed by MP1ST.

In addition, the stamina system is said to have been revamped to make it 'less frustrating' for the player when it depletes, as well as a redesigned HUD that’s easier to understand and “more aesthetically appealing” to younger players.

Moreover, hit-reactions have also been added to improve the response to damage on both the player and NPCs, while archery has been made more playable in both third and first-person perspectives.

