(Credit: Jackie Thomas / The Shortcut)

MSI Afterburner has been the go-to software tool to monitor and overclock the best GPUs for years now, but it might not see any new updates due to some funding issues.

MSI Afterburner is developed by Alexey Nicolaychuk in Russia, and due to a number of sanctions is unable to receive funding from MSI to develop the popular tool. In fact, the developer said in the Guru3D forums is “probably dead”.

There are a number of tools that practically do the same thing as MSI Afterburner and a lot of the functionality has even been built in to Nvidia and AMD’s own software. But MSI Afterburner really does it best as its available for anyone to use, no matter what kind of graphics card they slot into their best gaming PC.

At this point, it’s not clear when or if MSI Afterburner will get another update, but MSI has provided an update to Wccftech saying that the company was actively working on a resolution to this issue.

Hopefully, this can be solved, as it is one of the best hardware tools on the internet. Only time will tell, though. In the meantime, if you need an alternative that will actually work properly on something like the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT, you can use AMD Adrenalin. And, if you need something similar on Nvidia, you can use Asus GPU Tweak.

Via Tom’s Hardware