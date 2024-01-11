The Atari 400 is getting the mini-console treatment, giving nostalgic fans a tiny version of the system released in 1979.

The 400 Mini – developed by Plaion and Retro Games Ltd. – comes with 25 preinstalled titles celebrating the best of Atari’s 8-bit era. There’s Millipede, Star Raiders II and Berzerk to name but a few.

The 400 Mini supports up to four full-sized controllers, includes an HD TV output, and retains the console’s authentic and iconic design. You can also save and resume your game at any time, or rewind by up to 30 seconds to cheese past the hardest boss battles.

What’s more, you can load more Atari games onto the 400 Mini, with Atari 800 and Atari 5200 support included. Of course, those games must be obtained legally.

The Atari 400 Mini joins the likes of the NES and SNES Mini, the PlayStation Classic and the Sega Genesis Mini. It’s out on March 28 for $119.99 and should appeal to anyone with even the faintest memories of early Atari games.

Atari fans can also pick up the Atari 2600+, which plays original 2600 and 7200 game cartridges, as well as new digital titles like a reimaging of the classic Haunted House and Days of Doom.