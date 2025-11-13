🚘 Tesla is reportedly working on integrating CarPlay into its vehicles

📱 The software would essentially run like an app in a window

🍎 So far, it seems like the basic version of CarPlay will be what gets released

❌ There’s no word on whether Tesla is also working on Android Auto integration

Tesla’s software chops are one of the many reasons why people love driving their cars, but it seems like the company could be caving to demand for Apple CarPlay. The popular EV maker is working on integrating Apple’s infotainment system into its vehicles, according to a report from Bloomberg. The software is currently being tested internally and could roll out in the coming months.

Bloomberg says that while the software will allow users to take advantage of the contents of their iPhone and the Apple ecosystem while on the go, it won’t take over Tesla’s entire software system. Instead, it’ll operate as an app of sorts, even appearing in a window instead of taking up the full screen. In addition, Tesla is expected to use the basic version of CarPlay and not Apple’s new CarPlay Ultra experience.

The adaptation of CarPlay makes a lot of sense for Tesla. The software is one of the most requested features that new car buyers have, oftentimes being a make-or-break condition when deciding on a vehicle. The new perk could help reignite interest in Tesla’s cars as the company experiences a slump in demand.

That being said, this does come as a great surprise. Tesla has very publicly committed to its own software for its vehicles, which has inspired other companies like Rivian and GM to double-down on in-house software instead of relying on Apple. Whether this has a butterfly effect on the rest of the market is unclear, but there’s a fair chance that it does.

Notably, Tesla doesn’t seem to be working on integration for Android Auto, although given today’s report, anything seems to be possible behind Tesla’s closed doors.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.