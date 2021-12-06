If you have a PS5 or Xbox, this is what to buy next – and it's just $37 today
PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass are $37 – and I have 70 other deals to start your week
I put 70 curated deals in here. I’ll keep the web version of this page updated
“OK, I have the PS5 [or Xbox]. What’s next?” is a question I’m constantly asked by one million Twitter followers as soon as they’re successful at buying a console.
🟦 My top recommendation? A PlayStation Plus one-year membership at just $36.27 while it lasts. PSA parents: It enables online gaming and two free game downloads per month across PS5 and PS4.
Yes, you can “stack” the membership if your current subscription hasn’t expired yet. I’m good for the next three years from this Eneba deal.
🙅♂️ Whatever you do, don’t pay $60. Retailers retreated from $40 Black Friday prices. I routinely post $39 PlayStation Plus deals.
Need help? Comment section is open to everyone. I’ll be around.
🟩 What about Xbox?
I usually find Xbox Game Pass discounts each week, too.
You can buy Xbox Game Pass Ultimate pass for under $37 (MSRP is $45)
I want to continue to help you purchase tech beyond PS5 restock and Xbox restock events. I’m against overpaying – it’s my desire to pass along my tech deal insights.
70 new tech + video game deals
⏲️ Some deals may expire or change in price
📱Samsung tech deals
Galaxy S21 – $699 🙅♂️
$799or $199 with trade-in
Galaxy S21+ – $849 🙅♂️
$999or $299 with trade-in
Galaxy S21 Ultra – $999 🙅♂️
$1199or $449 with trade-in
I accidentally wrote S22 in the email version. Apologies – S22 is on my brain already. I’ll review that one when it comes out 🧠
Jet Bot Robot Vacuum – $499 🙅♂️
$599
🏆Jet Bot+ with Clean Station $649 🙅♂️
$799(highly recommended so you don’t have to get dirty clean out the bot)
🏆Alternative: Roomba j7+ – $649 🙅♂️
$849at Best Buy (self-emptying and usually more expensive than Samsung. Downside: the bin is smaller)
💰Jet Bot AI+ Vacuum – $1,299 (no discount, but Samsung’s top robot vac if you want to splurge)
Jet Bot Mop with Dual Spinning– $229 🙅♂️$
299(if you have hardwood floors and want to quit scrubbing)
💻 Laptop deals
Dell Inspiron 3501 15.6” – $449 🙅♂️
$579
Acer Nitro 5 15.6” gaming laptop – $899 🙅♂️
1,099
Alienware m15 R5 15.6-inch gaming laptop – $1,699 🙅♂️
$2,099
Samsung Chromebook 2 – $199 with trade-in 🙅♂️
$549
⏲️ I’ll be back with Apple MacBook deals this week
📺 TV deals at all prices
Best TV
🥇LG 65” C1 4K OLED – $1,799 🙅♂️
$2,099(my top-rated)
🥇LG 55” C1 4K OLED – $1,299 🙅♂️
$1499
🥈Samsung 50” QN90A 4K Neo QLED – $1,399 🙅♂️
$1449(my top-rated Samsung)
Best budget TV (under $999)
🥇TCL 65” 6-Series 4K Google TV – $999 🙅♂️
$1,299(my No. 1 cheap TV pick)
🥇TCL 55” 6-Series 4K Google TV – $699 🙅♂️
$949
Other TV deals today
LG 43” 4K LED TV UP8000 – $379 🙅♂️
$479
Samsung 70” 7-Series LED 4K TV – $679 🙅♂️
$749(great price for the size and popular right now; not award-winning)
Samsung 85” 8000 Series LED 4K TV – $1,499 🙅♂️
$1,999
🔈Audio
JBL Bar 5.1 Soundbar with built-in Virtual Surround – $469 🙅♂️
$600at Walmart
👑 Sony WH1000XM4 Noise Canceling headphones – $249 🙅♂️
$350at Walmart (my top pick)
Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise Cancelling Headphones – $279 🙅♂️$329 at Walmart
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ – $79 🙅♂️
$150at Walmart
🟦 PS5 deals
🥇Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – $49 🙅♂️$70 at Walmart (Best Buy if sold out. Best PS5 game of 2021)
🥈Demon’s Souls – $39 🙅♂️
$70(my No. 2 pick for PS5) at Walmart
I bought it during Black Friday – not $70 finally!
🥉Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate – $49 🙅♂️
$70(includes prior Spider-Man game) at Walmart
Spider-Man: MM – $29 🙅♂️
$50at Walmart
🏆Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut – $39 🙅♂️
$70at Best Buy – last year’s Game of the Year
Sackboy: A Big Adventure – $29 🙅♂️
$59(family-friendly)
Madden NFL 22 – $39 🙅♂️
$70at Walmart (may price drop at Walmart Gamer Drop)
MLB The Show 21 – $29 🙅♂️
$50at Best Buy
Call of Duty Vanguard – $53 🙅♂️
$70at Walmart
Battlefield 2042 – $69 at Walmart
Returnal – $49 🙅♂️$
70at GameStop (great game)
🟩 Xbox deals
🥇Halo Infinite (pre-order for Dec 8) – $59 at Walmart
🥈Forza Motorsport 5 – $54 🙅♂️
$60at GameStop
Guardian’s of the Galaxy – $29 🙅♂️
$60at Best Buy
Avenger’s – $14 🙅♂️
$40at Best Buy
Far Cry 6 – $39 🙅♂️
$70at GameStop
Madden NFL 22 – $39 🙅♂️
$70at Walmart
FIFA 22 – $29 🙅♂️
$60at Walmart
Call of Duty: Vanguard – $53 🙅♂️
$70at Walmart
Battlefield 2042 – $69 at Walmart
🔥 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate – $25 🙅♂️
$40GameStop beat all!
Back 4 Blood – $36 🙅♂️
$60at Best Buy
Razer Wolverine wired Xbox controller – $99 🙅♂️$
160at Best Buy
🏆 Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – $157 🙅♂️
$180at GameStop
🟥 Switch deals
🎮 Nintendo Switch bundle + Nintendo Online + carrying case – $299 🙅♂️
$340at Walmart
🔥🔥💰Buy 2-get-1-free select Nintendo Switch games at Best Buy
🥇Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $39 🙅♂️
$60at Walmart
🥈Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – $49 🙅♂️
$60at Walmart
🥉Super Smash Bros Ultimate – $49 🙅♂️
$60at Walmart
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shinning Pearl – $59 at Walmart
Pokemon Sword – $44 🙅♂️
$60at GameStop
Super Mario Odyssey – $37 🙅♂️
$60at GameStop
Animal Crossing: New Horizons – $49 🙅♂️
$60at Walmart (it’ll force you to add-to-cart to see the price and add tax, but it’s $49.94)
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – $49 🙅♂️
$60at Walmart (same as above)
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit – $74 🙅♂️
$100at Walmart (Amazon sold out)
PlayStation Plus will go new places in 2022
PlayStation Plus is essential right now – again, PSA for parents: it’s required for online multiplayer and you get two free games per month that you can keep playing as long as you’re a member.
But it’s going to get better in 2022, according to Bloomberg. Sony’s PlayStation Now service for on-demand gaming will reportedly merge with PlayStation Plus in an effort to catch up to what Microsoft is doing so well with its Xbox Game Pass service.
Subscription services are a big business right now, and Microsoft is ahead in creating ‘The Netflix of video games.’ You can play 434 consoles games and 389 PC games for just $9.99 a month. It has 18 million subscribers and includes Xbox Live Gold for online multiplayer gaming.
Sony, by consolidating its two offerings, will likely bring on-demand PS5 and PS4 games to the multiplayer service, with Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier reporting that there’s a plan for three tiers. Sony’s most robust tier could offer extended game demos and PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP classics.
Don’t worry, the PlayStation Plus subscription you just bought will undoubtedly transfer over.
