“OK, I have the PS5 [or Xbox]. What’s next?” is a question I’m constantly asked by one million Twitter followers as soon as they’re successful at buying a console.

🟦 My top recommendation? A PlayStation Plus one-year membership at just $36.27 while it lasts. PSA parents: It enables online gaming and two free game downloads per month across PS5 and PS4.

Yes, you can “stack” the membership if your current subscription hasn’t expired yet. I’m good for the next three years from this Eneba deal.

🙅‍♂️ Whatever you do, don’t pay $60. Retailers retreated from $40 Black Friday prices. I routinely post $39 PlayStation Plus deals.

🟩 What about Xbox?

I usually find Xbox Game Pass discounts each week, too.

You can buy Xbox Game Pass Ultimate pass for under $37 (MSRP is $45)

I want to continue to help you purchase tech beyond PS5 restock and Xbox restock events. I’m against overpaying – it’s my desire to pass along my tech deal insights.

PlayStation Plus will go new places in 2022

PlayStation Plus is essential right now – again, PSA for parents: it’s required for online multiplayer and you get two free games per month that you can keep playing as long as you’re a member.

But it’s going to get better in 2022, according to Bloomberg. Sony’s PlayStation Now service for on-demand gaming will reportedly merge with PlayStation Plus in an effort to catch up to what Microsoft is doing so well with its Xbox Game Pass service.

Subscription services are a big business right now, and Microsoft is ahead in creating ‘The Netflix of video games.’ You can play 434 consoles games and 389 PC games for just $9.99 a month. It has 18 million subscribers and includes Xbox Live Gold for online multiplayer gaming.

Sony, by consolidating its two offerings, will likely bring on-demand PS5 and PS4 games to the multiplayer service, with Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier reporting that there’s a plan for three tiers. Sony’s most robust tier could offer extended game demos and PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP classics.

Don’t worry, the PlayStation Plus subscription you just bought will undoubtedly transfer over.