T-Mobile has officially launched its Starlink-powered satellite connectivity service named T-Satellite.

Unlike the Starlink beta, which the pink carrier ran for months before, this service is available to everyone. That includes customers on Verizon, AT&T, MetroPCS, or any other carrier. This standalone subscription is being offered at $10 per month, but after a limited time, the price will increase to $15 per month. T-Mobile customers on the carrier’s Experience Beyond or Go5G plans can use T-Satellite as a free-of-charge add-on.

Before you jump to sign up, be aware that the service requires an unlocked phone with both eSIM support and satellite connectivity. If you own an Apple or Samsung smartphone newer than the iPhone 13 or Samsung Galaxy S21, you’re golden. All variants of the Google Pixel 9 are also compatible, and you can check for full device compatibility here.

T-Satellite currently allows users to text and use location services with a satellite connection whenever they’re outside of cell coverage – think middle of a desert or on a mountain. Most Android phones will also be able to send images, and T-Mobile plans to add more device support for this feature in the near future.

Speaking of future T-Satellite support, the service aims to work with voice messages and satellite-optimized.

Currently, T-Satellite connects you to 650 Starlink satellites over the continental US, Hawaii, parts of southern Alaska, and Puerto Rico. Next, the carrier plans to add satellites for international connections, including over international waters.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.