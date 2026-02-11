🤖 T-Mobile has introduced its own AI call translation feature

🗣️ You can now translate your conversations in up to 50 different languages

📲 You don’t need a separate subscription or app to make it work, either - just dial “87”

☎️ The feature works on any phone you want, too, including old-school flip phones

🧑‍🔬 It’s currently in beta stages and will roll out to everyone over time

T-Mobile wants to break down language barriers when you’re on the phone. The carrier has announced Live Translations, a new feature that uses AI to translate your voice and the caller’s voice in real time. It doesn’t require a separate subscription or app for it to work, either - just dial “87” before placing your call and it’ll know to translate into your native language.

Live Translation works on T-Mobile’s 5G Advanced, 5G, and 4G LTE networks, as well as voice-over-WiFi (VoWiFI). You can use the feature on any phone connected to T-Mobile’s network, too, which even includes old-school flip phones. To enable Live Translation, there needs to be at least one person on T-Mobile’s network, and that person has to initiate the phone call.

T-Mobile says that the feature is currently in beta, and those who enroll in it won’t be charged for the service. It’s unclear if T-Mobile will eventually start charging for it, but right now, it seems like it’ll be a perk for subscribing to the carrier’s service.

Eventually, Live Translations will be rolled out to all of T-Mobile’s customers, but it doesn’t sound like everyone will get it for quite some time. Still, it’s an exciting proposition for picking a carrier; AT&T and Verizon don’t have anything like this, and if you want Live Translations on those networks, you need to buy certain phones that support AI translations like a recent iPhone or Google Pixel.

“Live Translation shows what’s possible when you rethink the role of a wireless provider,” said John Saw, President of Technology & CTO at T-Mobile. “We started this journey years ago by betting big on 5G, and creating a network that wasn’t just about speed, but also one that could adapt and evolve. With nationwide 5G Advanced as the foundation, we can now run real-time AI services directly in the network with Live Translation being the first in a new era of AI-driven experiences for customers.”

You can sign up to be a part of the Live Translation beta here, so long as you’re an eligible T-Mobile customer.

