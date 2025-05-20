🤝 Nintendo has partnered with Samsung to manufacture the main semiconductor chips for the Switch 2, ensuring a steady supply and production capacity

A new report has revealed that Samsung Electronics is helping manufacture the main semiconductor chip for Nintendo Switch 2 – and it seems like Nintendo's partnership with the Korean electronics giant almost guarantees we'll see a Switch 2 OLED in the future.

According to Bloomberg, Nintendo has partnered with Samsung to "produce the main chips" for Switch 2, which should solve any supply issues Nintendo may be facing. Samsung will be able to "ramp up production" if needed, and the partnership means Nintendo will be able to sell more than 20 million units by March 2026.

However, production could still be bottlenecked by how fast hardware assemblers like Foxconn Technology Group can increase capacity. Still, it's positive news for those worried about Nintendo Switch 2 stock in the months ahead.

Bloomberg's report also mentioned that "one of the people" it spoke to at Samsung said the company has already "pushed for OLED panels to be used when Nintendo refreshes the Switch 2 in the future".

Despite the Switch 2's impressive specs, one limitation is that the console ships with an LCD panel. Hands-on impressions suggest the 7.9-inch display is excellent, capable of outputting 120fps with VRR. It also includes HDR support.

However, only OLED can provide true inky blacks and superb contrast levels that some gamers demand. Adding an OLED panel to any future Switch 2 refresh would make sense then.

Samsung already produces the Switch's OLED display panel, making it a perfect fit for Switch 2. With Switch 2 set to launch on June 5, it'll be a while before we see a Switch 2 OLED model. However, it seems a matter of when, not if, we’ll see a Switch 2 OLED.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.