(Credit: DEI Detected)

🆕 A new website is highlighting games that have DEI, censorship and more

🤝 DEI Detected was created by the same man behind the popular Steam group, Sweet Baby Inc. detected

💰 It aims to help consumers make a more informed purchasing decision

🤔 Like the Sweet Baby Inc. detected group, some may find the website controversial

The creator of the Sweet Baby Inc. detected Steam group, Kabrutus, has launched a new website that lets players determine whether a game has forced DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion), censorship, bad localization, or has been created in partnership with external consultancy companies.

The website DEI Detected says, “DEI is becoming unbearable in games. It’s time to push back: vote with your wallet!” You can see a list of publishers and consultants at a glance and also find video content from Kabrutus discussing various industry news.

The list of games has continued to grow as the website has matured, providing a detailed summary of why a game has earned its classification. For example, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door includes a rewritten section of dialogue that changes the original script, which many will see as a form of censorship.

Unsurprisingly, Stellar Blade also falls under the category of a game that has been censored, though the developer Shift Up has since said Sony isn’t to blame. A ‘Free Stellar Blade petition’ was launched last month that’s closing in on 100,000 signatures, as gamers demand that the game’s original costume designs be restored.

Of course, consultants such as Sweet Baby Inc. feature prominently on DEI Detected, as the website is essentially an expansion of the original Steam Curator Group. You’ll find the full list of games that Sweet Baby Inc. has been involved with, such as Alan Wake 2, God of War Ragnarok, and many more.

Speaking of the Sweet Baby Inc. detected Steam group, it’s approaching 400,000 followers. If it reaches that figure, it will become the fourth most followed Steam Curator Group of all time, suggesting there’s a growing desire from some gamers to know more about what’s included in a game in terms of real-world politics, activism, or however you want to describe it.

While the presence of such a website is likely to offend some people – much like the original Steam group did – you could always use the website to find and support any of the games listed.

If you’d like to get up to speed on one of the biggest discourses in gaming for a while, read our exclusive interview with the Sweet Baby Inc. detected creator, Kabrutus, for everything you need to know.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.