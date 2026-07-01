👀 Valve has continued its steady stream of backend prep ahead of the Steam Frame’s release

🆕 The latest update shows active users of the device’s wireless adapter driver

🤔 This could be internal testing, review units, or something else entirely

📅 The Steam Frame is tipped to launch as soon as next month

Valve keeps on updating the Steam backend in preparation for the Steam Frame’s release, and we’ve got another helpful innovation.

As per X user Chris Mizo, SteamDB is showing the Steam Frame Wireless Adapter Driver as being listed as a Windows tool, which now shows as “released” with users in the app.

For reference, he also states that the 24-hour peak for users is 19, and the driver includes Realtek Wi-Fi components.

Mizo notes that with active users involved, it could be anything from development kits to internal testing, reviewers, or “just SteamDB being weird”.

With wishful thinking mode activated, it means review units of the device are out there and in use ahead of an imminent embargo lift and full release information, although that’s of course speculation.

More likely is that it is more internal testing and validation to make sure everything’s working properly before potential review units are sent out to press and influencers.

Valve has undertaken a lot of this kind of backend prep recently, with the Steam Frame recently getting its first compatible game.

We have also gotten a range of new details on Steam Frame in recent weeks besides this, thanks to other backend updates, such as new photos of the device and other updates that have added icons for connectivity and an unboxing video, too.

The Steam Frame is anticipated to launch as soon as next month, according to insider @SadlyitsBradley, who noted a similar launch timeline to the Steam Machine.

Rumors had pointed to launch news coming last week, but sadly nothing materialized.

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Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.