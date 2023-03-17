If you’ve been patiently waiting for a Steam Deck deal, there’s some good news. Valve’s portable handheld PC is finally on sale until March 23 to celebrate the device’s first birthday.

All three models are discounted by 10% and the supply issues that first plagued the system have all but been resolved. You’ll only have to wait one to two weeks for your Steam Deck to be delivered instead of potentially months.

Early adopters will also testify that the Steam Deck has come a long way since its launch. Many of the handheld’s hardware issues like loud fan noise or inconsistent performance have been ironed out, and the amount of Steam games that are now Deck-verified has grown exponentially.

Valve has shared a list of the top 100 games played on the Steam Deck, and there’s a pleasant mix of triple-A and indie titles. The most played game on Steam Deck by peak player count is Hogwarts Legacy, which is wild considering it only came out in February.

To make the Steam Deck an even more tempting proposition, many of the best PC games are currently on sale including The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Marvel’s Spider-man Remastered and Vampire Survivors And if you’re a regular at Valve’s digital PC storefront, you’ll probably already know that Steam sales tend to smoke the competition, so there are some big discounts to be had.

But which Steam Deck model should you buy? Personally, I’d avoid the 64GB model as it uses slower storage than the 256GB and 512GB variants (eMMC vs NVMe SSD). When it comes to the 256GB Steam Deck vs the 512GB Steam Deck, you get a few extras with the high-end model including a premium anti-glare etched glass screen, but they’re very similar otherwise.

While it’s unlikely to ever match the success of the Nintendo Switch, which has now reached another historic milestone to become the third best-selling console of all time, Valve’s portable PC has been incredibly well-received.

If you’re planning on waiting for a Steam Deck Pro or a successor, don’t expect one any time soon. Valve may look to improve the handheld’s display or implement other quality-of-life features, but a more powerful device is likely a long way off.