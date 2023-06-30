The Steam Deck is on sale again, marking the second time Valve has discounted its popular portable PC. You can save up to $130 before the sale ends on July 13, making this the perfect opportunity to pick up a Steam Deck if you’ve yet to snag one.

All three models of the Steam Deck are discounted, with the 64GB dropping by 10% to $359, the 256GB dropping by 15% to $449 and the 512GB version dropping by 20% to $519. You can also save 20% on the Steam Deck Dock, which is currently $71.

Steam Deck sale

Valve is also currently holding its biggest sales event of the year, the Steam Summer Sale. You can find discounts on all the biggest games, including 30% off Elden Ring and half off Cyberpunk 2077 and Halo Infinite’s campaign.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Steam Deck sale

🙌 You can pick up one of the three Steam Deck models for less

💰 Valve has knocked up to $130 off its portable PC

📆 The sale ends on July 13, so don’t miss out

👏 Hundreds of games are also on sale as part of the Steam Summer Sale

The Steam Summer Sale means if you do pick up a Steam Deck at its current sale price, you can use those savings to pick up a handful of compatible games on the cheap and have plenty to play over the summer.

Of course, the Steam Deck no longer exists in a vacuum as it was recently joined by the Asus ROG Ally, a more powerful alternative albeit at a slightly higher price point. In our Asus ROG Ally vs Steam Deck comparison, it’s clear that Asus’s handheld has a lot of advantages over the Steam Deck, which is now almost a year and a half old.

That’s not to say the Steam Deck still isn’t worth it – it’s a fantastic system with a more optimized OS and some nifty features like the two haptic trackpads. And now that it’s on sale, it’s even more tempting compared to the Asus ROG Ally price of $599 and $699.

There’s also the Nintendo Switch 2 to think about, which is expected to release towards the end of next year. While it will likely offer a different experience to the Steam Deck, it could capture the handheld market once again if it’s as successful as the original Switch.

Perhaps unexpectedly, the Steam Deck is already selling out at this price as people snap up the console before the sale ends. If you’ve been waiting patiently for the Steam Deck price to drop, now’s your best chance to save.