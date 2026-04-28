🎮 Reviews for Valve’s new shiny Steam Controller have started rolling in

👏 Reviewers have been quick to praise its innovative control options, such as its trackpads, and seamless integration with Steam

🤔 Some have criticised its $99.99 price tag, as well as the fact that it can be quite a niche choice

📆 The controller launches on May 4 as a standalone product, while we’re still awaiting news on the Steam Machine and Steam Frame

The review embargo on Valve’s new Steam Controller has been lifted, and the controller has been very well-received by the press.

The $99.99 controller doesn’t launch officially until May 4, but these positive reviews should be enough to get people excited about Valve’s second attempt at creating a PC-focused controller.

Eurogamer was a fan of the controller’s sturdy finish alongside its expansive input options and the versatility for both mouse-and-keyboard PC titles and more typical controller workloads. They did have reservations about the widespread appeal of the controller, though:

“So as much as I do genuinely love the new Steam Controller - and it has unquestionably and irrevocably replaced its much-loved predecessor on my shelf for mouse-driven games - it remains a fairly niche proposition. Probably more so in 2026, given the seismic increase in the number of PC titles with built-in controller support since 2015. All of which is to say, you’ll probably already know if there’s room in your gaming set-up for Valve’s latest effort, and if that’s you, it’s a rock-solid upgrade. But for everyone else, at £85, it’s unlikely to be the best choice compared to traditional controllers.”

The IGN review gave the Steam Controller a 9/10 score, praising the versatility afforded by its touchpads and the precision of the new TMR analogue sticks, although thought its Bluetooth pairing option was quite finicky as a minor criticism.

“The Steam Controller offers both an excellent out-of-the-box experience as well as a playground for enthusiasts to tinker to their hearts content. If you’re just looking for a fantastic controller for playing PC games and navigating the desktop in between them, the Steam Controller handles those duties with aplomb. And if you’re a diehard customizer who wants to build out (or just borrow from the community) bespoke button bindings and advanced touchpad controls, it does that too. Most importantly, it does both of these things without sacrificing one experience for the other.”

In a 4/5 star review, Tom’s Hardware praised the controller’s comfortable chassis, long-lasting battery, and versatile inputs, although noted it only works best with SteamOS and running games through Steam, and found it a little on the heavier side:

“The Steam Controller is a comfortable, fully-featured controller at a sensible price point between basic controllers on the market and their more customizable counterparts. It’s a bit weighty, but it’s comfortable, and if you love your Steam Deck, you’ll feel right at home. That being said, the Steam Controller really only makes sense if you do the entirety (or at least most) of your gaming on Steam. If you play elsewhere, an Xbox, PlayStation, or Switch Pro controller are cheaper and could work on both Steam and your console of choice. The PS5 controller even has a gyro.”

PC Gamer gave the controller a strong 83/100 rating, praising its ergonomics, TMR joysticks and the clever trackpad, although thought the $100 price tag is quite a lot against other, simpler controllers:

“There’s nothing quite like the Steam Controller in how it mimics a mouse—a clever combination of trackpads and gyro controls. If you’re often gaming from your couch or bed, it’s worth a look, but if you’re just after a quality pad with no extra inputs, there are cheaper options.”

In its 4.5/5 review, Engadget liked the solid build quality and wealth of control options on offer, although noted it’s likely to pair best with Steam diehards and will only be fully unleashed when Valve’s other hardware eventually releases:

“The Steam Controller is a sturdy and sleek gamepad that stands up to the competition. It’s for Valve diehards, trackpad fanatics and anyone whose main gaming hub is Steam.”

TechRadar were fans of the Steam Controller’s innovative feature additions against the original, such as strong battery life, clever TMR thumbsticks and integration with Steam. They did think that it’s pricey, and it’s a shame it doesn’t come with a headphone jack, though.

“The Valve Steam Controller (2026) is a massive improvement over the flawed original, offering some great innovations while also coming with a more conventional – and user-friendly – design. Battery life is excellent, the TMR thumbsticks are reliable and responsive, and it works brilliantly with Steam games, no matter the genre.”

Up next: Logitech G G512 X review: a magical, modular gaming keyboard that’s accessible to all

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.