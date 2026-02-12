🚨 We’re covering Sony’s State of Play live on The Shortcut!

6:13pm ET: And that, ladies and gentlemen, is all she wrote. What did you think of today’s State of Play? We didn’t get any new hardware, nor was there an update on the PS5 Pro PSSR update. We also didn’t really get any blockbuster reveals, aside from a God of War prequel of sorts. Happy? Angry? Sound off in the poll below and thank you for joining me for this live blog. See you all soon!

6:12pm ET: However, in honor of God of War’s 20th Anniversary, we’re getting a passion project that’s a retro-looking side-scrolling beat ‘em up that tells the story of Kratos before he became the Ghost of Sparta. It’s called God of War: Sons of Sparta and it’s out… today!

6:08pm ET: Now that’s more like it. A God of War Trilogy Remake is coming and its stars the original God of War, TC Carson. Disappointingly, Carson reveals that the project is still in early development.

6:06pm ET: Okay, false alarm, there are more trailers. Sony is giving us another look at its big fighting game push, Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls. Remember Sony is even releasing its own fighting stick, so it really wants this to be a success. The game is out August 6.

6:04pm ET: Is this the show closer? Housemarque’s spiritual successor to Returnal, Saros, is up next. As much as I loved Returnal, I’m not sure Saros is strong enough to end one of the longest State of Play’s Sony has ever done. And judging by the YouTube comments, I’m not the only one. Saros is out April 30.

5:59pm ET: Sony is showing what’s coming to PS Plus soon. We’ve got Spider-Man 2 entering the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog, Tekken Resurrection for PSP entering the classics catalog, and Big Walk coming to PS Plus.

5:57pm ET: A new trailer for Marathon, which seems to show more of the game’s story, so to speak. The extraction, team-based shooter is out March 5 and the pressure for it to do well after the failures of Concord and Highguard is huge, to put it mildly.

5:55pm ET: Now this looks quite lovely, a John Wick game, voiced by Keanu Reeves himself. It’s been created in collaboration between Lionsgate and franchise director Chad Stahelski.

5:52pm ET: Something a little more upbeat now. Rev.Noir, a brand new JRPG title with anime stylings, is in development for PS5. Expect more updates in the future.

5:50pm ET: We’re getting a look at a new first person Silent Hill game now called Silent Hill: Townfall. It looks like quite the departure from what we’re used to and is being developed by Annapurna Interactive. It’s out in 2026.

5:45pm ET: A new Castlevania game, anyone? Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse is coming in 2026 and looks like it captures the essence of the side-scrolling action game nicely. Could be one to keep an eye on for fans of the series.

5:44pm ET: Darwin’s Paradox, a game where you guide an octopus through many trials and tribulations, is out April 2. There’s also a Metal Gear Solid-inspired crossover, which is kind of fun.

5:41pm ET: This is a nice surprise. Konami is also bumping the resolution of the original Metal Gear Solid and Metal Gear Solid 3 in the first Metal Gear Solid Collection: Volume 1 so players can enjoy much sharper visuals.

5:40pm ET: Time for some Konami games now. Oh, yes! Metal Gear Solid 4 is finally free from its PS3 prison and will be part of the Metal Gear Solid Collection: Volume 2 Master Collection. The collection will also include Metal Gear Solid: Peacewalker that released on PSP. It’s out August 28.

5:37pm ET: Another look at IO Interactive’s 007 First Light. James Bond fans don’t have long to wait, as it’s out on May 27.

5:36pm ET: Now that’s Pod Racing! Star Wars: Galactic Racer could be the spiritual successor we’ve all been waiting for. It’s out later this year.

5:33pm ET: Project Windless is up next, developed by Krafton Montreal Studio. It seems like a long way off, but playing as a big chicken looks pretty fun.

5:31pm ET: Remember the Tenchu series? If you were a fan, it sounds like Yakoh Shinobi Ops will be right up your street. It’s coming 2027 and features four player online co-op.

5:29pm ET: Neva Prologue is set years before the main game and tells the story of how Alba and Neva first met. It’s out February 19.

5:27pm ET: Hey, it’s Rayman! We’re getting a 30th Anniversary Edition and its out digitally tomorrow! It includes behind the scenes interviews, the original Rayman game for PSOne with accessibility enhancements, plus the Game Boy Color versions. Pretty cool for fans of the limbless hero.

5:25pm ET: We got an extended look at Game Freak’s non-Pokémon title, Beast of Reincarnation, during the Xbox Developer Direct. However, we now have a release date. It’s coming to PS5 on August 4.

5:24pm ET: Some head banging metal music to accompany the next trailer, which is always welcome. Crimson Moon is out this year and looks like an enjoyable hack and slasher.

5:23pm ET: Remedy’s Control Resonant looks markedly different from its predecessor. It focuses on melee combat and sees you jumping across rooftops and fighting huge enemy bosses. It’s coming 2026.

5:20pm ET: At long last, the Dead or Alive series is returning, albeit in the form of Dead or Alive 6: Last Round. It features upgrades for PS5 and an improved photo mode. New characters and costumes will be released in future updates, and free-to-play version will be released. It’s out June 25. We’re also teased that a genuinely new Dead or Alive game is in development.

5:17pm ET: Oh, nice. We’re getting Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered. I still need play the Soul Reaver remaster at some point. It’s available March 3.

5:15pm ET: More from Capcom now, as we get presumably one more look at Resident Evil: Requiem before it releases on February 27. Capcom is starting the year strong.

5:13pm ET: Another trailer for Capcom’s Pragmata is up next. It looks fantastic, and a demo is available now. It’s out soon on April 24.

5:11pm ET: A look at Bad Robots game now, an endlessly replayable co-op shooter. A pre-beta is coming for 4:Loop. It’s coming to PS5 and PC in 2026.

5:08pm ET: Death Stranding 2 is coming to PC with all the expected bells and whistles. You can enjoy unlocked frame rates and ultrawide support. It’s out March 19.

5:04pm ET: Ghost of Yotei: Legends, the game’s previously announced multiplayer mode is coming March 10.

5:04pm ET: A nice way to start the show, we got our first look at Kena: Scars of Kosmora. The first game is still quite the looker, but this time PlayStation Studios are involved to make the sequel even better. It’s coming to PS5 and PC in 2026.

5:00pm ET: Welcome to The Shortcut’s State of Play live blog. We’re ready to see what Sony has in store for PS5 players in 2026 and beyond.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.