👀 Bethesda has teased some new Starfield news that could be coming very soon

🤔 In response to a post from PC Gamer on X, the developer confirmed some news would be coming “this week”

🎮 It’s unclear what the news is, but it could be about Starfield’s potential release date on PS5 in just a couple of weeks

🧑‍🚀 Likewise, it could be an update to the existing game, after Todd Howard confirmed there would be updates to Starfield in 2026

Bethesda has teased some news about Starfield “this week” in a surprising move.

This comes as Starfield’s composer Inon Zur described Todd Howard as a “visionary” and said that “people were not just ready for” the space adventure title when it first released in 2023, which was picked up by outlet PC Gamer.

On March 13, the official Bethesda account responded to a post from PC Gamer on X, stating that “We ran this by Todd [Howard], and he said his only visionary power is seeing running lanes in EA College Football 26. He appreciates all the passionate feedback on Starfield and we’ll have more to share next week”

It’s not entirely clear what this teaser represents, especially as it comes in such an unorthodox fashion from the developer.

The potential for news ties into the rumored PS5 release date for Starfield on April 7 on PS5, along with pre-orders expected on March 18, or Wednesday.

To add fuel to this rumor, leaker Billbil-kun responded to Bethesda’s post on X, stating that Starfield landing on PS5 was “nearly confirmed” and will be announced this week alongside “probably some other news” that the leaker hasn’t been privy to.

In an interview that Howard did with Kinda Funny earlier this year, he stated that there may be a lot of “updates and things that change the game, not in an isolated way, but sort of meta, using outer space and things in ways that we haven’t", with regards to Starfield.

Starfield is the last major Xbox exclusive to remain on Microsoft’s consoles, with a PS5 release taking longer than many expected.

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Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.